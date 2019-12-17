News

“Set A Price For A Slave,” Elementary School Teacher Asks Students In US

The Logical Indian Crew

December 17th, 2019 / 2:45 PM

Image Credits: Lee Hart/Facebook

A school teacher in the United States was sent on leave after making a culturally insensitive remark over slavery. She did so in a question paper for class 5 where she asked the students to “set a price for a slave.”

According to The Washington Examiner, the students of Blades Elementary School in St. Louis were asked a question during an assignment on the prices of commodities in colonial America.

The question read, “You own a plantation or farm and therefore need more workers. You begin to get involved in the slave trade industry and have slaves work on your farm. Your product to trade is slaves.”

A friend of mine’s child brought this home from Blades Elementary School, 5th grade. It is so wrong on so many…

Lee Hart ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 8, 2019

Parents of the students were angry over this insensitive question and complained to the school authorities. One of them took to social media to express his anger over it.

The teacher has been now sent on leave. The school principal, Jeremy Booker, informed the publication that he has sent an apology letter to the parents on behalf of the teacher who made such a remark.

“I appreciate the parents who notified me of the assignment. I met with the teacher this morning to discuss the purpose of the assignment, the teacher’s interpretation of curriculum standard, and the impact the activity could have on students,” Booker told the publication.

John Bowman, president of the National Association for the Advancement Of Coloured People (NAACP)’s St. Louis chapter, condemned the school and asked for a meeting with the district officials.

He said, “The position of the NAACP is we need a public apology.” He also added that there is a need for training the public about serious and immediate bias, cultural bias and cultural differences.

Also Read: Karnataka: Most Number Teacher Vacancy In Southern States, 9th In India

Contributors

Written by : Akanksha Saxena (Intern)

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

SHARES

Related Stories

Odisha School Students Thrashed

Odisha: 7 School Students Hospitalised After Teacher Thrashes Them For Being Unable To Pronounce A Word

https://static.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/schools.jpg

WB: To Check Harassment, School Asks Male & Female Students To Attend Classes On Different Days

Greta Nobel Prize Nominated

16-Yr-Old Who Mobilised Students for Climate Change, Nominated for Nobel Peace Price

Teacher Transfer Rally

UP: Emotional Students & Parents Took Out Rally To Protest Transfer Of Their ‘Best’ School Teacher

Couple Starts Free Elementary School For Underprivileged Children On Their Fourth Marriage Anniversary

PK Ilamaran

Tamil Nadu: This Govt School Teacher Feeds 120 Students Daily From His Own Salary

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.