Delhi: AIIMS Trauma Centre Chief Removed After Suicide Of Coronavirus-Positive Journalist

Following the suicide of a COVID-19 positive journalist, the medical superintendent of the Trauma Centre of Delhi's AIIMS has been removed from his post. Last week, the journalist had jumped from the fourth floor of the hospital.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that an expert committee will be formed to suggest changes in the administration of the hospital.

"The 4-member inquiry committee, constituted to examine the suicide of Shri Tarun Sisodiya, had submitted its report today. The committee did not find any malafide intent in the death of Mr Sisodiya. It also did not find any lapses in the treatment protocol of Covid-19," the minister tweeted.

The report, along with its recommendations, shall be submitted before me by July 27, 2020. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 10, 2020

"Ordered immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre #JPNATC. On July 6th, a COVID-19 positive journalist patient Shri Tarun Sisodiya had jumped from the 4th floor and died," he tweeted.

On Monday afternoon, July 6, 37-year-old journalist Tarun Sisodia reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of the COVID-19 ward of AIIMS, Delhi. He was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a critical state. Hours later, he succumbed to his injuries.



The series of events took a sinister turn upon discovery that before he died, Tarun Sisodia posted a message on a WhatsApp group of Delhi-based journalists, saying that he might be murdered.

AIIMS statement on Tarun Sisodia's death and his whatsaap message in a group few days ago that he could be murdered

Sisodia was a resident of northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura and worked with a Hindi daily.



It is being speculated that negligence by the hospital during his treatment was flagged by him.

