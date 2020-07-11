News

Delhi: AIIMS Trauma Centre Chief Removed After Suicide Of Coronavirus-Positive Journalist

The series of events took a sinister turn upon discovery that before he died, the deceased journalist posted a message on a WhatsApp group of Delhi-based journalists, saying that he might be murdered.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   11 July 2020 8:01 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: India Today

Following the suicide of a COVID-19 positive journalist, the medical superintendent of the Trauma Centre of Delhi's AIIMS has been removed from his post. Last week, the journalist had jumped from the fourth floor of the hospital.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that an expert committee will be formed to suggest changes in the administration of the hospital.

"The 4-member inquiry committee, constituted to examine the suicide of Shri Tarun Sisodiya, had submitted its report today. The committee did not find any malafide intent in the death of Mr Sisodiya. It also did not find any lapses in the treatment protocol of Covid-19," the minister tweeted.

"Ordered immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre #JPNATC. On July 6th, a COVID-19 positive journalist patient Shri Tarun Sisodiya had jumped from the 4th floor and died," he tweeted.

On Monday afternoon, July 6, 37-year-old journalist Tarun Sisodia reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of the COVID-19 ward of AIIMS, Delhi. He was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a critical state. Hours later, he succumbed to his injuries.

The series of events took a sinister turn upon discovery that before he died, Tarun Sisodia posted a message on a WhatsApp group of Delhi-based journalists, saying that he might be murdered.

Sisodia was a resident of northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura and worked with a Hindi daily.

It is being speculated that negligence by the hospital during his treatment was flagged by him.

Also Read: 'I Might Be Murdered': Delhi Journalist's WhatsApp Message Before Dying By 'Suicide'

