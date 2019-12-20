News

Actress Parineeti Chopra Removed As ‘Beti Bachao’ Ambassador For Anti-CAA Views

The Logical Indian Crew Haryana

December 20th, 2019 / 3:37 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Actress Parineeti Chopra Removed

Image Credits: Pixabay, Parineeti Chopra/FB

Haryana government allegedly removed Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra as the state brand ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign after her remarks on the recent student protests against Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

Chopra had condemned police action on the Delhi students protesting against CAA on Tuesday, December 27.

“If this is what’s gonna happen every time a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC,” she tweeted.

However, the Haryana government has not yet confirmed whether Chopra, who is from Haryana’s Ambala, has been removed from the post. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Raman Malik said that brand ambassador is not a permanent assignment, The Indian Express reported

Media reports had earlier stated that Yogender Malik, Haryana CM’s Advisor on Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, had said that Chopra was no longer their brand ambassador.

“She participated in just one function in Gurgaon in July 2015 when the government had announced her nomination for the responsibility of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign brand ambassador,” the media quoted Yogender.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders criticised the government’s action. “By removing her from her brand ambassador post, you can’t suppress her voice…How many voices will you suppress and for how long?” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted on Thursday, December 19.

“With such petty acts, BJP cannot suppress the voice of our daughters,” said Kumari Selja, Haryana Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP, in a tweet on Thursday.

 

Early this week, actor Sushant Singh had announced that his association with TV show Savdhaan had ended after his participation in the anti-CAA protests.

Also Read: “I Sell My Talent, Not Conscience,” Sushant Singh On Losing TV Show For Protesting Against Citizenship Act

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

In Support Of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, 140 Saree-Clad Women Take Part In Bulandshahr Marathon

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

How True Are The Government’s Claims About The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Scheme?

Survey Urban Indian Talk Political

Over 1/3rd Of Urban Indians Wouldn’t Even Converse With Someone With Opposing Political Views: Survey

Fund Spent Central Government

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme: Modi Govt Spent Rs 364 Cr Of Rs 648 Cr For Advertising

Voters List In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Shows Photos Of Elephant, Deer, Pigeon And Actress Sunny Leone, Next To The Residents’ Name.

Student Writes Letter CM yogi

No Way To Go To School, 13-Yr-Old Girl Reminds UP CM About Right To Education & Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

12 Worried BJP MLAs Meet Assam CM, Urge Him To Allay Fears 

News

Mumbai: 8 Schoolboys Suspended For Violent, Sexually Explicit Whatsapp Chat About Female Classmates

Exclusive

As Focus Shifts To Anti-CAA Protests, Slowdown In Indian Economy Remains Unaddressed

Get Inspired

Virgin Atlantic Passenger Gives His First-Class Seat To Elderly Woman, Makes Her ‘Dream’ Come True

News

Actress Parineeti Chopra Removed As ‘Beti Bachao’ Ambassador For Anti-CAA Views

Environment

India Reported Most Number Of Pollution-Related Deaths In 2017: Report

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.