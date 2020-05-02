Uttar Pradesh: 7 Migrant Workers Who Returned From Maharashtra Test Positive For COVID-19

Seven daily-wage labourers, who recently returned from Maharashtra to Basti district in Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19. The labourers had arrived at Basti via Jhansi in government buses.

Following their return to the district early this week, they were quarantined at a college and have now been shifted to a local hospital. The quarantine centre is being sanitised and all the contacts of the patients are being traced and isolated, officials said, according to NDTV.

Uttar Pradesh was one of the first states to run special buses to bring back the migrants stranded in various parts of the country. The state has reported 2328 cases of COVID-19, of which 654 have recovered while 42 have died.

The central government on Wednesday gave a clearance allowing movement of stranded migrants, tourists and students amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

After requests from several states for special trains, Indian Railways on Friday announced special "shramik" trains for the migrant workers. The trains will carry between 1,000 and 1,200 people each while maintaining social distancing. Furthermore, the passengers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before onboarding and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.

Also, wearing masks will be compulsory and all passengers will be screened upon arrival as well. Those showing symptoms will then be quarantined.

Meanwhile, at least 137 pilgrims who returned to Punjab from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, have tested positive for the novel virus, said Punjab Medical Education and Research Minister OP Soni.

"Fifty-five more devotees tested positive on Friday evening. People should abide by the government's advisory and follow all the preventive measures. They should stay inside their homes. They need not worry," Soni told ANI.

India has so far reported 37,336 of the virus. Of this, 9,950 people have recovered and 1,218 have died. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, May 1, extended the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown by another two weeks till May 17.