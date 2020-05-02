COVID-19: India Records 2,293 Cases In Biggest Single-Day Rise

In the biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in India, 2,293 cases were reported as of Saturday, May 2, taking the total case count in the country to 37,336. After 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the total death toll has now reached 1,218.

With 1,063 recoveries, the country also saw the highest recoveries in a day.

According to the Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 26,167, while 9,950 people have recovered.

On Friday, May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown by another two weeks till May 17. The ministry also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on classifying 733 districts in red, green and orange zones.

While a total of 130 districts across the country have been placed under the red zone, 284 districts have been identified as orange zones and 319 districts as green zones.

The Centre has also provided some relaxations to districts that are not severely affected, with non-essential activities being allowed in the green and orange zones.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state in the country with a total of 11,506 cases. Of this, 1,879 people have recovered and a total of 485 people have died. With 4,721 cases, Gujarat has the second-highest number of cases, followed by Delhi with 3,738 cases.

In the case of total deaths, Maharashtra tops the list with 485 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 236, Madhya Pradesh at 145, and Rajasthan at 62.

Meanwhile, 33,03,296 cases of the novel virus have been reported across the globe. Of this, 10,39,588 have recovered and 2,35,290 have succumbed to the disease.