Lockdown 3.0: Centre Divides Districts In Red, Orange, Green Zones, Know Your District's Category

Just before the Centre extended the lockdown by two more weeks on Friday, May 1, the Union Health Ministry has split 733 districts across India into red, orange and green zones.



While a total of 130 districts across the country have been placed under the red zone, 284 districts have been identified as orange zones and 319 districts as green zones.

The updated classification is based on the cases registered, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

Green zones are those districts that have reported no confirmed cases till date or none in the past 21 days. Whereas orange zones are those with a few cases and red zones have a large number of cases.

"Since recovery rates have gone up, districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote in a letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories.

"Since recovery rates have gone up, districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria," Sudan added.