My Story: 'Six years ago, I Never Thought I Can Walk Again, Today I Want To Win Gold Medal'
At the age of 17, Mumbai resident Harshit Mundra met with a ghastly accident. Beating all the odds he became professional para-cyclist and now wishes to win medals internationally.
At the age of 17, Mumbai resident Harshit Mundra met with a ghastly accident. His leg had to be amputated. Bed-ridden for months after the surgery, Harshit was terrified when he thought about his future.
"It was a Tuesday–I was biking back from tuition when it happened. I took the right to my house & saw a truck speeding towards me. I tried slowing down & honked frantically, but he was too fast. Within seconds, I was under the truck & its wheel had crushed my ankle. I saw blood oozing out & started screaming. Somehow, I called Papa," Harshit said.
"At the hospital, the doctors said that I had to get my leg amputated. I was terrified. Mom burst into tears–'He's only 17, what will he do in life now?' Papa asked the doctors for another solution, but amputation was the only one.
The first few weeks post-surgery were hell. I was in bed all day, crying as I thought about college & my friends. I was supposed to live a normal life. I'd often wake up & forget that I didn't have a leg–I'd start walking and fall; Papa would pick me up."
After some time he met para-cycling champion, Aditya Mehta. This inspired him to take upcycling.
"A month later, I was ready to get an artificial leg. I was at the prosthetic centre when I bumped into the Para-cycling champion Aditya Mehta. He told me how he'd won a silver in the Asian championship with a prosthetic leg. He invited me to train, but I didn't feel ready–I could barely walk. I told him that I'd get back to him.
After that, I focused on walking again. I started physiotherapy. At times, I'd fall & panic, but I didn't give up; Aditya's words kept me going. Finally, after 2 months, I sent him a video of me walking & said, 'I'm ready to be a para-cyclist.'
In no time, I was off to Hyderabad to join his team. My parents were so excited for me. After three months of training, I went on my first road trip with the team–we cycled from Bangalore to Hyderabad. Some days, we rode for 12 hours! My knees would hurt & I'd lose balance but I was determined. For 2 years, we took trips; the adrenaline rush was something else!
In 2018, I became the youngest member of the Indian para-cycling team to ride from Shimla to Manali. It was the world's 2nd most dangerous road, but I was on top of the world!"
Harshit is 23 now is pursuing engineering & para-cycling and wants to compete in international tournaments. "I have a clear vision–I want to win gold internationally. Six years ago, I thought I'd never walk, let alone para-cycle. So just know that if a one-legged man can do it, you can do anything!"
View this post on Instagram
"It was a Tuesday–I was biking back from tuitions when it happened. I took the right to my house & saw a truck speeding towards me. I tried slowing down & honked frantically, but he was too fast. Within seconds, I was under the truck & its wheel had crushed my ankle. I saw blood oozing out & started screaming. Somehow, I called Papa. At the hospital, the doctors said that I had to get my leg amputated. I was terrified. Mom burst into tears–'He's only 17, what will he do in life now?' Papa asked the doctors for another solution, but amputation was the only one. The first few weeks post surgery were hell. I was in bed all day, crying as I thought about college & my friends. I was supposed to live a normal life. I'd often wake up & forget that I didn't have a leg–I'd start walking and fall; Papa would pick me up. A month later, I was ready to get an artificial leg. I was at the prosthetic centre when I bumped into the Paracycling champion Aditya Mehta. He told me how he'd won a silver in the Asian championship with a prosthetic leg. He invited me to train, but I didn't feel ready–I could barely walk. I told him that I'd get back to him. After that, I focused on walking again. I started physiotherapy. At times, I'd fall & panic, but I didn't give up; Aditya's words kept me going. Finally after 2 months, I sent him a video of me walking & said, 'I'm ready to be a paracyclist.' In no time, I was off to Hyderabad to join his team. My parents were so excited for me. After 3 months of training, I went on my first road trip with the team–we cycled from Bangalore to Hyderabad. Some days, we rode for 12 hours! My knees would hurt & I'd lose balance but I was determined. For 2 years, we took trips; the adrenaline rush was something else! In 2018, I became the youngest member of the Indian paracycling team to ride from Shimla to Manali. It was the world's 2nd most dangerous road, but I was on top of the world! I'm 23 now & I'm juggling engineering & para cycling. I have a clear vision–I want to win gold internationally. 6 years ago, I thought I'd never walk, let alone paracycle. So just know that if a one-legged man can do it, you can do anything!"
Also Read: My Story: "I Am One Of Midnights Children, 1947 Born, And As Old As Independent India"