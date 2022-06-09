My Story:'As An Artist With Autism, I Loved Modelling For Men's Fashion Brand'

I was born with Autism Spectrum Disorder. I neither had a conventional childhood nor a conventional education. But I had a passion for art in my heart and completed my schooling at the WeCAN learning centre in 2018.

Thanks to my parents' support and guidance from the learning centre, I decided to pursue art professionally. I have created over 200 paintings.

Being a non-verbal person, I like to express myself through abstract art.

I have showcased my talent on various platforms and have organised around 38 shows in art and online galleries.

Outsider Art in association with Kochi Biennale Foundation selected my painting for the 2018 Exhibition. Chennai Rail Museum showcased my paintings and honoured me with a memento at Art Camp 7, 2018.

In 2020, I got global recognition from the Geneva Centre for Autism by getting selected as an Artist of the Virtual Symposium.

Art Bengaluru 2019 showcased my artworks with renowned Indian and International artists at UB City by Sublime Galleria. I was one of the winners of the STIR UP 2020 International competition. India's biggest online art contest ORA 2020 by Mojarto honoured me with the Rising Star Award.

I am grateful that my paintings have managed to strike a chord not only with the art community but also with people from different backgrounds including one of India's premium menswear brands, Derby.

I was recently selected as a model for their clothing shoot along with three other persons with autism. I even presented my artwork to Derby's CEO Vijay Kapoor.

