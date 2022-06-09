All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story:As An Artist With Autism, I Loved Modelling For Mens Fashion Brand

Image Credit: Atypical Advantage

My Story
From our friends atAtypical Advantage

My Story:'As An Artist With Autism, I Loved Modelling For Men's Fashion Brand'

Atypical Advantage

Writer: Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

India's largest inclusive platform for generating livelihood for persons with disabilities. Hire individuals, Book Performers, Shop Art & Store.

See article by Atypical Advantage

India,  9 Jun 2022 10:31 AM GMT

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

I neither had a conventional childhood nor a conventional education. But I had a passion for art in my heart and completed my schooling at the WeCAN learning centre in 2018.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I was born with Autism Spectrum Disorder. I neither had a conventional childhood nor a conventional education. But I had a passion for art in my heart and completed my schooling at the WeCAN learning centre in 2018.

Thanks to my parents' support and guidance from the learning centre, I decided to pursue art professionally. I have created over 200 paintings.

Being a non-verbal person, I like to express myself through abstract art.

I have showcased my talent on various platforms and have organised around 38 shows in art and online galleries.

Outsider Art in association with Kochi Biennale Foundation selected my painting for the 2018 Exhibition. Chennai Rail Museum showcased my paintings and honoured me with a memento at Art Camp 7, 2018.

In 2020, I got global recognition from the Geneva Centre for Autism by getting selected as an Artist of the Virtual Symposium.

Art Bengaluru 2019 showcased my artworks with renowned Indian and International artists at UB City by Sublime Galleria. I was one of the winners of the STIR UP 2020 International competition. India's biggest online art contest ORA 2020 by Mojarto honoured me with the Rising Star Award.

I am grateful that my paintings have managed to strike a chord not only with the art community but also with people from different backgrounds including one of India's premium menswear brands, Derby.

I was recently selected as a model for their clothing shoot along with three other persons with autism. I even presented my artwork to Derby's CEO Vijay Kapoor.

Also Read: -Actor Sonu Sood Launches New-Age AI-Enabled Social Media App 'Explurger'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Atypical Advantage
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Artist 
Autism 
Modeling 
Men’s Fashion Brand 

Must Reads

BJP Leaders Shared Morphed Photo To Claim BJP Workers Hoisting Party Flag By Forming Human Pyramid
My Story:'As An Artist With Autism, I Loved Modelling For Men's Fashion Brand'
BB Muringla: Padma Shri Laureate & Modern Architect Of Limbu Language Passes Away At 80
False Claim! Video About Artificial Milk Being Made Using Chemicals In Bharuch, Gujarat Actually Of Phenyl
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X