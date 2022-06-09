All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Am Artist With Autism And I Have Many Feathers In My Cap

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational), Atypical Advantage

My Story
From our friends atAtypical Advantage

My Story: 'I Am Artist With Autism And I Have Many Feathers In My Cap'

Atypical Advantage

Writer: Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

India's largest inclusive platform for generating livelihood for persons with disabilities. Hire individuals, Book Performers, Shop Art & Store.

See article by Atypical Advantage

India,  9 Jun 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

As a child, I was sensitive to light, sound, and smell. My parents did innumerable consultations with doctors, and support groups, and put me on medications to give me a childhood just like the other children of my age.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An artist has many feathers in their hat. I have tried to follow that path too by singing, memorising hundreds of songs and reproducing any logo or artwork perfectly. I have an impeccable photogenic memory.

I was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at the age of 3, and back at that time when the term wasn't well known.

As a child, I was sensitive to light, sound, and smell. My parents did innumerable consultations with doctors, and support groups, and put me on medications to give me a childhood just like the other children of my age.

At a very early stage, I found my identity as a singer as my parents did everything to harness those required skills.

I'm fortunate to have worked with the who's and who of the music industry including the Veena maestro, Rajesh Vaidhya. I was a part of a Special Performance at the Voice of UAE Reality and of the Thirukkural project by south Indian music director Bharadwaj.

I am a lead singer of the 'Ability Group', a band of children with various disabilities and we have performed at the Emirates Literary Festival, Wollongong, and have been featured on Zee TV, NTV, Amrita TV, and Jaya TV.

I have memorised around 2,000 songs and also remember the name of the musician, movie, and music director for each song.

I think to shine in the world, there is no requirement except talent, for anyone to be in the spotlight.

I'm grateful that my voice has managed to strike a chord not only with the singing community but also with people from different backgrounds including one of India's premium menswear brands, Derby.

I was recently selected as a model for their clothing shoot along with three other persons with autism. I even showed my talent to Derby's CEO Vijay Kapoor.

Also Read: Karnataka: Sending Message Of Social Harmony, Several Religious Leaders Participate In Community Lunch

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Atypical Advantage
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Artist 
Autism 
My Story 

Must Reads

This Mumbai-Based Organisation's Noble Initiative Brings Ease To Cancer Patients, Creates Blood Donation Database
Government Publishes Fresh Draft Of Amendments To 'IT Rules 2021,' Proposes Appeal Committees
Kanpur Violence: Editors Guild Of India Calls Out News Channel For Irresponsible Conduct, Instigating Disharmony
My Story: 'I Am Artist With Autism And I Have Many Feathers In My Cap'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X