Karnataka: Sending Message Of Social Harmony, Several Religious Leaders Participate In Community Lunch

Image Credit- The New Indian Express, Twitter/ DBMCI

Uplifting
Karnataka,  9 Jun 2022 8:54 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum organised the function as part of the birthday celebration of its president KS Shivaramu. The noble affair was attended by several leaders belonging to all communities.

For quite some time now, the southern state of Karnataka has been witnessing conflicts over communal issues, sometimes over girls wearing hijabs in educational institutes or the demand for banning beef in the state.

Amid these clashes, sending a loud and clear message of social harmony, a community lunch, also known as Pankti Bhojana, was organised at a crematorium near the foothills of the Chamundi Hills in the Mysuru city on Wednesday, June 8. The noble affair was attended by several leaders belonging to all communities.

Several Religious Leaders Participated

Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum organised the function as part of the birthday celebration of its president KS Shivaramu. The event saw the participation of several religious leaders, including Father James Dominic, Sameer Mustafa, Prof KS Bhagwan, CP Krishnakumar, and Prof Mahesha Chandra Guru, among others.

Need To Reunite Dravidian Power And Movement

Inaugurating the event of Pankti Bhojana, writer Aravinda Malagatti stated that there is a need to reunite Dravidian power and movement to establish equality and social harmony.

The New Indian Express quoted Malagatti as saying, "Throughout history, we can find the fear and insecurity among the Aryans which made them avail power using techniques and dividing the people in the name of food, caste and profession. There are over 85 Dravidian languages, of which only 25 are in use...there is a need for Dravidian movement here similar to what Periyar did in Tamil Nadu."

Also Read: Embracing Technology! Drones Will Soon Deliver Medicines, Blood To Hospitals In Kozhikode

