Schbang For Good! A foundation fighting social problems with creativity

Raising public awareness around issues seems ubiquitous but raising awareness using creativity in a clever manner is an art that only a few can master. Schbang For Good, a new division of solution driven media agency Schbang, seems to have ingrained this subtle and extraordinary art in all their campaigns.



Aims to work on social causes and be the driver of change, Schbang For Good helps NGOs and other foundations with their social media needs and, at the same time, creates impactful campaigns that can make a positive difference in the society. The foundation has recently launched an innovative documentary series, 'Village Warriors' highlighting the impeccable work of NGOs that provides access to clean drinking water in a village in Maharashtra. The initiative ended the sufferings of women who used to travel 3 hours every day to the closest water outlet just to fetch clean drinking water. It also tremendously reduced the cases of water borne diseases in the village. Last year, the organization conceptualized and executed India's first-ever gender-inclusive menstruation campaign, #UngenderMenstruation along with Boondh Cups, a social enterprise working on sustainable menstrual products and awareness. The campaign attempts to paint an authentic picture of menstruation, smash taboo, and urge menstrual products and hygiene brands to replace "women" with "menstruators" throughout their communication.

Image Credits: Schbang

Apart from creating brilliant strategies, the foundation is also formulating on ground policies and working directly in the field of women empowerment, education and upliftment of rural areas of the country. The focus is more on building up required education programs and curriculums that can create the necessary employment opportunities for the people.

