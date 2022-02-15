HUL's New Sustainable Suvidha Centre Runs On Solar Power, Saves 6.5 Million Litres Of Fresh Water Annually

All section
HULs New Sustainable Suvidha Centre Runs On Solar Power, Saves 6.5 Million Litres Of Fresh Water Annually

Image Credits: HUL

Social Responsibility
Propelled byHUL

India,  15 Feb 2022 10:39 AM GMT

The new centre is one of the largest community hygiene blocks in the country, and is equipped with 111 toilets.

As the population in megacities around the world keeps increasing, so is the need for clean water and safe sanitation facilities. In India too, the need of the hour is scaled up infrastructure with improved sanitation facilities. However, this development needs to happen while keeping environment considerations in mind. Mindful of this, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) designed the all-new Suvidha centre in Dharavi to sustainably provide quality sanitation solutions to the community while ensuring optimal usage and conservation of resources such as power and water.


On January 9th, 2022, in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and HSBC India, HUL launched its 7th and biggest Suvidha Centre yet at Dharavi, Mumbai. The new centre is one of the largest community hygiene blocks in the country, and is equipped with 111 toilets separately for women, children and men, consciously including provisions for persons with disabilities and the elderly. The centre alone will serve more than 50,000 people.

Like all Suvidha centres, the Dharavi centre, are well lit at night and have a panic button in the women's toilet that connects to an alarm system, offering women the safety and dignity they need. In addition to the toilets, the centre also offers purified drinking water, laundromat, and showers. All the services have been affordably priced to ensure that there is hygiene and sanitation access for all. In addition, HUL will also conduct behaviour change and community building programmes in Dharavi.

The all-new Dharavi Suvidha centre is powered by solar panels and is meticulously designed keeping the environmental impact of water usage in consideration. The design, based on a circular economy approach, will treat and reuse grey water from the laundromats, handwashing stations and showers, for flushing in the toilets. There is also a provision for rainwater harvesting. Through these techniques and re-usage of the treated wastewater, the centre will save over 6.5 million litres of fresh water every year.


HUL's Suvidha centres are on track to save and recycle over 35 million litres every year and they benefit over 2,00,000 people. The Logical Indian applauds the efforts of HUL, HSBC India and the BMC for their actionable initiative to tackle issues concerning the well-being and health of communities and the environment. The Suvidha Community centres are a significant step towards improving the standard of living for millions of people across Mumbai and the overall health of the planet.

