How CSS Founder, A Web Design Company, Is Inspiring Other Startups For Charity

Today the businesses which lead the way for the new paradigm are driven by robust CSR, which not only fuels their employees with work but also inspires other businesses towards charity for the needy. But there are very few businesses that undertake such charitable activities at a large scale.



CSS Founder is one such inspirational company that is motivating hundreds of other businesses to put their profits into charity. Their 'free food for needy' program is a free food distribution drive that started in 2016 and is completing six years of food charity, benefiting lakhs of needy individuals living in slum areas. Their prime focus is to help underprivileged females and children improve their lives.

The mission of CSS Founder is to help anybody and everybody with their charity initiatives and empower women and children with a motto of "share and multiply." The company feels that real development can be achieved by sharing its profits with others and taking everybody ahead. This noble ideology makes CSS Founder stand apart and be a leading name for the charity.

CSS Founder is a website design and development company with global reach and a vision of 'Website for Everyone. It is a globally leading firm empowering thousands of businesses with high-quality customized websites. Since the onset of Covid, the team at CSS Founder has been committed to catering to those who live in squalor and in jhuggis. Providing weekly nutritious food to those living in impoverished conditions is undertaken by the team at CSS Founder 8 times a month which they are aiming to raise to every day after 26th January with consistent growth in their business. Very few businesses are on the path to such heartwarming initiatives.

Charity without donations

The CEO of CSS Founder believes in doing charity without taking donations or funds from outside but by using the business profits. The ideology of the philanthropist is not to accept donations and have a majority of their business revenue pooled to help the needy. Such a spirit is appreciative and leads by example for other businesses to follow.

The company was founded in 2016, has completed five years of charitable work, and is currently in its sixth year of establishing a new path for growth. The team has shown remarkable progress and has been able to direct them toward their CSR efforts successfully. They have obtained blessings from the lowest echelons of society. As a result, they have scaled remarkable business development.