Santosh M.V. once saw a patient who was old and alone and had no family or a single person to even ask how he was doing. Feeling bad for the elderly person, Santosh took him home and helped him with everything that was in his hands. But unfortunately, he passed away after eight days.

The moment became the turning point for Santosh, who realised that there are many such people who die alone with no proper care, especially those who are mentally challenged. "I felt the urge to help such people which was just the beginning for me," he said.



Thus, he started Kripa Charitable Trust that provides support to elderly and mentally challenged people and gives them shelter to spend their lives peacefully.



Established in the year 2000, the Kerala based Trust has helped more than 300 aged people by providing them with proper healthcare facilities, food and a home to live in. Out of the total people registered with the Trust, 200 are suffering from mental illness, 94 are senior citizens and the remaining six are visually impaired.

Providing Better Lifestyle To Elderly And Mentally Challenged

"As an NGO, we initially struggled to provide meals to those 300 people and proper medical care that was a necessary and basic need to those people. But with time, we were able to manage everything successfully," Santosh told The Logical Indian, adding their goal is to provide them with a better lifestyle.



Ageing comes with many problems, especially when it comes to health, old age people often suffer from issues like unstable eyesight, physical issues like imbalance in walking, some are unable to communicate clearly due to unsteady speech and hearing problems. There are numerous health issues that these people deal with on a daily basis. The need of having proper care and different kinds of fitness programs, rehabilitation, physical, mental, and medicines regularly is required.



"These same people have taken care of their children their entire life and are getting treated in a much more worse way that we can not even imagine. These people deserve a better lifestyle which I'm aiming to provide with my Trust and looking forward to your love and support," he said.

Struggles During COVID-19 Pandemic

Unfortunately, the pandemic phase created a barrier for the NGO by restricting the number of people they can provide assistance to. The lockdowns and lack of donations set them back. They struggled to even afford meals for their residents. The Trust is currently raising funds on India's largest crowdfunding campaign ImpactGuru.com to provide the elderly people with a better lifestyle and a safe home. Till date, the NGO has been able to raise close to 1.5 lacs of the total amount of 5 lacs.



"Things have been difficult since the pandemic started as we observed the donation frequency decreasing which made it very hard for us to stay afloat and fulfill the needs of these people. But now as things are getting settled, we are looking forward to the same amount of donation and support that we had received in the pre-pandemic era," Santosh shared.



The Kerala native believes that people have changed their mindset over the years when it comes to helping someone in need. He said that the NGO has witnessed an increase in the number of people coming and helping these old and mentally challenged persons. "They regularly come to visit them and spend considerable time with them. The mindset of people has changed and I'm really very glad that people have started seeing them the way I see them," he added.



The ImpactGuru fundraiser is our hope towards providing the people with the required necessities and treatment. Your smallest donation will make a big difference in the life of these people.



Feeling incredibly grateful for all the donations received towards this cause, Santosh says the funds will also be utilised to purchase pieces of equipment for the Trust's new kitchen to provide good meals for these people.



"We are making a heartfelt appeal to all of you to donate and help us stay afloat. Your smallest donation will make a big difference in the life of these people," Santosh appealed on the fundraiser platform.



To donate visit: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-kripa-charitable-trust-1

Also Read: IIT Delhi Develops RT-PCR Based Assay To Detect Omicron Variant Within 90 Minutes