Here Are Some Red Flags That Shouldn't Be Missed To Ensure Good Mental Health Among Teenagers

In the phase of adolescence, the children face a range of changes in their behaviour, hormones, physical body, and social responsibility. These factors can lead to numerous types of mental health disorders, which can be dangerous if necessary precautions are not taken immediately.

According to the World Health Organisation, one in seven of 10 to 19-year teenagers experiences a mental health disorder, accounting for 13 per cent of the global disease burden in this specific age group. Depression, anxiety, and behavioural disorders are among adolescents' leading causes of illness and disability.

Parents' Role In Managing Child's Mental Health

Failing to address the mental health condition of an adolescent leads to numerous consequences that even extend to adulthood. It impairs both physical and psychological health. Many parents find it challenging to tackle the mental health-related disorder of their children, and some even fail to identify that their child suffers from such a disorder. The mental illness that a child face in adolescence is utterly different from adulthood mental challenges.

The phase of adolescence is crucial for developing social and emotional habits for mental well-being. As a guiding principle, the parents should teach their children to adopt regular exercise practices, proper sleep, and develop interpersonal skills. The children's environment at school and at home play a vital role in keeping them healthy.

The more they are exposed to risk factors, the more significant impact will be on their mental health. The risk factors damaging mental health can be paranoia, mood swings, eating and sleeping disorders, or pressure to conform with peers. Additionally, strict and harsh parenting and socio-economic issues can also lead to harm to the mental health of an adolescent. The parents must keep a sharp eye on the red flags as shown by their children.

Red Flags That Shouldn't Be Missed

Behavioural Disorder: Behavioral disorders are more prevalent among children than adults, which leads to mental health illnesses if not treated with the proper measures. According to WHO, these disorders can affect adolescents' education, and conduct disorder (challenging behaviour) may result in criminal behaviour. This occurs among 3.1 per cent of 10 to14-year-olds and 2.4 per cent of 15 to 19-year-olds.

Eating Disorder: Eating disorder among teenagers is a prevalent practice. It involves abnormal eating practices and preoccupation with food, which leads the adolescent to be concerned about their body shape and weight. Suddenly leaving an amount of food consumption can impact the physical and mental health severely. Such disorders can extend to adulthood if not taken care of in the early stages.

Psychosis: As per a study by WHO, conditions that include symptoms of psychosis commonly develop in late adolescence or early adulthood. Symptoms can include delusions or hallucinations and impair adolescents' ability to participate in daily activities and education.

Unnecessary Substance Usage: Risk-taking behaviour, such as substance use (Alcohol, tobacco, drugs) or sexual risk-taking, starts during adolescence. Many use it to overcome emotional difficulties, but it's an unhelpful strategy. Such risk-taking behaviours can lead to an impact on physical and mental well-beingness.

According to WHO, the prevalence of heavy episodic drinking among adolescents aged 15­-19 years was 13.6% in 2016, with males most at risk. The use of tobacco and smoking is an additional concern, and the right parenting attitude should reflect on children to overcome such risk-taking behaviour.

An MBBS, MD, Anil Singh Shekhawat, told The Logical Indian, "Alcohol is the most common drug which has been found to increase suicidal ideation and completed suicide, more so in the male gender. Alcohol makes you more impulsive to take risky steps, impairing your judgment and decision power as it acts on the brain's prefrontal cortex."

