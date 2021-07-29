Mental Health

Kerala Police's HATS Programme Provides Mental Health Support To Personnel

The Help and Assistance to Tackle Stress (HATS) programme was launched in 2017. But it was extensively implemented in 2019 after the state witnessed a high rise in deaths by suicide.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   29 July 2021 10:10 AM GMT
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
Kerala Polices HATS Programme Provides Mental Health Support To Personnel

credit: India Today

Almost two weeks after a police officer in Kerala's Kamalassery died by suicide, the state police department sprung into action and decided to strengthen its project —Help and Assistance to Tackle Stress (HATS) to help the personnel fight mental health concerns.

The officer was reeling under financial stress and was unable to cope with the testing times, reported The News Minute.

HATS was introduced in 2017 to identify the officers wrestling with issues related to the personal or professional front and offer counselling sessions and crucial insights by the experts.

59 Deaths In 3 Years

As many as 59 police officers died by suicide between 2016 and 2019, while most cases were recorded in 2019.

"It was originally launched on January 27, 2017. When the number of suicides increased (13 in 2016, 14 in 2017, 13 in 2018, and 19 in just a few months of 2019), HATS was highlighted in a bigger way," said an official, reported The News Minute.

To improve the mental wellness of the officers, a counsellor and a psychologist are currently available. If any officer seeks further assistance or psychiatric support, they can be referred to the doctors and hospitals.

According to the available data, over 4,000 police personnel have approached the HATS helpline for counselling.

Aid To Family Members

The Kerala Police Association has stated that it has been helping the bereaved families of police officers with financial aid.

KP Praveen, General Secretary of the Association, said that the team has been collecting money from 1980 from every official within the force and providing monetary aid to the family that has lost a member of the police force. Through HATS initiative, the department is trying to communicate that help is available but one has to take the first step.

Officers from the Kerala Police force or their family members who would like to talk to someone can contact HATS on 9495363896.


Also Read: Govt's Black Money Act Yields Results, Brings Undisclosed Income Of Rs 8,465 Cr To Tax

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian