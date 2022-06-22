All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mens Mental Health & Societal Expectations: Why Traditional Gender Roles Refrain Them To Seek Help?

Image Credits: Freepik, Unsplash, Pixabay

Mental Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Men's Mental Health & Societal Expectations: Why Traditional Gender Roles Refrain Them To Seek Help?

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  22 Jun 2022 12:41 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Despite suffering from several mental health issues, men are often reluctant or are asked to refrain from sharing their struggles. Society's expectations play a significant role in why men are less likely to share or ask for help.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on the mental health and well-being of people around the world. While many individuals have adapted, others have experienced mental health problems, in some cases a consequence of COVID-19 infection. The pandemic was a source of stress and had mental health implications for men also.

According to the National Library of Medicine, men reported slightly fewer rates of anxiety than women but had a higher percentage of depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation in 2020.

As of September 2020, men sought mental health care at a higher rate than women for family and relationships, with year-over-year visits up 5.5 times and total virtual mental health care visits monthly growth in 2020 was up 79 per cent.

One-fifth of U.S. adults experienced high levels of psychological distress. The rates of calls into mental health services, domestic violence reports, and fatal drug overdoses have increased from prior years.

As per a study, the rates of reporting frequent thoughts of suicide are the highest they have recorded in their seven-year history. Women are nearly three to four times more likely to attempt suicide than men, but because men often choose more lethal means to attempt suicide, the suicide mortality rate of men is nearly four times that of women.

According to a survey among Indian urban youth about life in the pandemic-induced lockdown, most respondents across all age groups stated that their mental health was impacted during the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020. About 39 per cent of males between the ages of 18 and 25 noted that their mental well-being was strongly affected at that time.

Despite suffering from several mental health issues, men are often reluctant or are asked to refrain from sharing their struggles. Society's expectations and traditional gender roles play a significant role in why men are less likely to share or ask for help for their mental health problems. Some of the reasons are:

Fear Of Losing Reputation

As per Psychology Today, some men in mental distress may have legitimate fears that disclosing mental health problems will damage their employment status, future job opportunities, and interpersonal relationships.

As such, some men may make a calculated cost-benefit analysis, weighing the socio-occupational costs of disclosure with the potential mental health benefits. For some males, any disclosure will be deemed to bring more costs than benefits, especially if the labour market indicates they are easily replaceable, meaning they will continue to struggle in silence to maintain their employment and income.

Workplace Issues

Instead of talking to individuals in their social network, men with mental health ailments also have the option to ask and consult trained therapists and other mental health clinicians. However, there are various unacknowledged and oft-ignored barriers to such action, often revolving around employment.

Of note, men remain the primary breadwinner in a typical traditional family, and their income is crucial for food, shelter, and quality of life. This means men tend to work longer hours than women and constantly strive to impress their employers to pay raises, job security and promotions. As such, many men are averse to taking time off work for health reasons to avoid perceptions that they are unreliable employees.

Symbol Of Weakness

According to Hindustan Times, many men think that seeking help is a symbol of weakness, but they are more likely to ask for assistance if they know there is a chance of mutualism and reciprocity. It means when they see that they have an opportunity to return the favour. Men mostly try to fix issues on their own at first.

Taught To Hide Their Emotions

In India, men are always supposed to be strong, and those who express their feelings and emotions are considered weak.

Men always try to hide any solid emotional problem as they do not see it as manly. As a result, they may deny getting the help they need, which eventually turns dreadful. They might turn into alcohol, smoke, or become suicidal. In addition, they might become violent due to the stifled emotional distress.

Deal Differently With Mental Health Issues

Men find different ways of dealing with their mental health issues rather than expressing them, which comes out in the form of frustration, anger, impulsivity or a variety of other behaviours. Men may also indulge in exercising, gym, gaming or any physical activity to deal with mental stress.

Also Read: Pride India! Chennai Gets Exclusive Dance School For Transgender Community, Offers Free Training



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
COVID-19 
Mental Health 
Men's Mental Health 
Gender Roles 

Must Reads

Men's Mental Health & Societal Expectations: Why Traditional Gender Roles Refrain Them To Seek Help?
Making Online Payments? Here's All You Need To Know About New Credit, Debit Card Rules Effective July 1
Climate Crisis! Maldives Builds A Floating City To Tackle Rising Sea Levels, Here's All You Need To Know
From Advani's Aide To Opposition's Presidential Candidate Against BJP, Here's All About Yashwant Sinha's Journey
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X