Men's Mental Health & Societal Expectations: Why Traditional Gender Roles Refrain Them To Seek Help?

The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on the mental health and well-being of people around the world. While many individuals have adapted, others have experienced mental health problems, in some cases a consequence of COVID-19 infection. The pandemic was a source of stress and had mental health implications for men also.

According to the National Library of Medicine, men reported slightly fewer rates of anxiety than women but had a higher percentage of depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation in 2020.



As of September 2020, men sought mental health care at a higher rate than women for family and relationships, with year-over-year visits up 5.5 times and total virtual mental health care visits monthly growth in 2020 was up 79 per cent.



One-fifth of U.S. adults experienced high levels of psychological distress. The rates of calls into mental health services, domestic violence reports, and fatal drug overdoses have increased from prior years.



As per a study, the rates of reporting frequent thoughts of suicide are the highest they have recorded in their seven-year history. Women are nearly three to four times more likely to attempt suicide than men, but because men often choose more lethal means to attempt suicide, the suicide mortality rate of men is nearly four times that of women.



According to a survey among Indian urban youth about life in the pandemic-induced lockdown, most respondents across all age groups stated that their mental health was impacted during the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020. About 39 per cent of males between the ages of 18 and 25 noted that their mental well-being was strongly affected at that time.



Despite suffering from several mental health issues, men are often reluctant or are asked to refrain from sharing their struggles. Society's expectations and traditional gender roles play a significant role in why men are less likely to share or ask for help for their mental health problems. Some of the reasons are:

Fear Of Losing Reputation

As per Psychology Today, some men in mental distress may have legitimate fears that disclosing mental health problems will damage their employment status, future job opportunities, and interpersonal relationships.



As such, some men may make a calculated cost-benefit analysis, weighing the socio-occupational costs of disclosure with the potential mental health benefits. For some males, any disclosure will be deemed to bring more costs than benefits, especially if the labour market indicates they are easily replaceable, meaning they will continue to struggle in silence to maintain their employment and income.



Workplace Issues

Instead of talking to individuals in their social network, men with mental health ailments also have the option to ask and consult trained therapists and other mental health clinicians. However, there are various unacknowledged and oft-ignored barriers to such action, often revolving around employment.



Of note, men remain the primary breadwinner in a typical traditional family, and their income is crucial for food, shelter, and quality of life. This means men tend to work longer hours than women and constantly strive to impress their employers to pay raises, job security and promotions. As such, many men are averse to taking time off work for health reasons to avoid perceptions that they are unreliable employees.



Symbol Of Weakness

According to Hindustan Times, many men think that seeking help is a symbol of weakness, but they are more likely to ask for assistance if they know there is a chance of mutualism and reciprocity. It means when they see that they have an opportunity to return the favour. Men mostly try to fix issues on their own at first.



Taught To Hide Their Emotions

In India, men are always supposed to be strong, and those who express their feelings and emotions are considered weak.



Men always try to hide any solid emotional problem as they do not see it as manly. As a result, they may deny getting the help they need, which eventually turns dreadful. They might turn into alcohol, smoke, or become suicidal. In addition, they might become violent due to the stifled emotional distress.



Deal Differently With Mental Health Issues

Men find different ways of dealing with their mental health issues rather than expressing them, which comes out in the form of frustration, anger, impulsivity or a variety of other behaviours. Men may also indulge in exercising, gym, gaming or any physical activity to deal with mental stress.

