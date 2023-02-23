Mental Health Matters! Airline Regulator Proposes Measures To Ensure Wellbeing Of Flight Crew

The year 2022 had seen several airline incidents and controversies that brought the need to rethink and regulate the policies serving the customers and crew. Appropriately attending to the situations requires a certain mindset, and only a few might be able to cater to what is demanded from the scenario.

To ensure the mental well-being of flight crew and air traffic controllers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed various measures, including mental health assessments and peer support programmes.

Prioritising Mental Health

The civil aviation watchdog DGCA set up an expert panel amidst the concerns about the mental health of flight crew and ATCOs. The expert panel included experienced DGCA officers, air safety, clinical aerospace medicine, and mental health experts. They identified three major domains where new measures can be brought about to see a change in how mental well-being is treated in the aviation sector. In the official statement released on February 22, the DGCA listed these domains of scope -

Mental health assessment during the medical assessments

Peer Support Programme (PSP)

Pre-employment psychological assessment

The aim behind it is to "provide best practices and guidance for operators and stakeholders in the field of mental health promotion." The proposed idea enables a "peer support," "self-declaration and referral" system that sets the pace for an environment free from stigmas and provides the necessary support for those suffering from mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. DGCA ruled out the need for any extensive clinical psychiatric evaluation and instead recommends quick mental health assessment during the medical examination.

'Most Conditions Are Treatable'

Acknowledging that not all may voluntarily declare mental health problems during a medical examination, DGCA prescribes a questionnaire encouraging conversations. The DGCA also encouraged a system of "self-declaration" or "self-referral." Under this system, if a crew experiences a decrease in their medical fitness, they will be provided with the necessary support, including temporary relief from flight or ATC duties and a referral for professional advice.

The DGCA takes an empathetic view toward mental health and acknowledges that "most conditions are relatively more prevalent and are effectively treatable." Through the new provisions, a healthier workplace environment can be curated. According to an NDTV report, a circular will duly be issued to the airlines and Airports Authority of India (AAI) to implement the necessary provisions, and it would come into effect starting from May 31.

