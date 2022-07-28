DGCA Restricts SpiceJet Flights To 50% Capacity For 8 Weeks After Repetitive Incidents Of Technical Malfunction

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory body in the field of Civil Aviation, has ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its total flights, which were approved for the summer schedule, for eight weeks.

The DGCA, on July 6, issued a show-cause notice to the budget airline following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction and an unusually high number of safety incidents in its plane in 18 days since June 19.

What Did DGCA Say?

The regulatory body of Civil Aviation, in its order issued on Wednesday (July 27), said, "In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved... for a period of eight weeks," quoted NDTV.

The body said that during this period of eight weeks, the air carrier would be subjected to "enhanced surveillance". It added that with any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent, the airline would have to demonstrate to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has adequate technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity.

The regulatory body stated SpiceJet had "failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air transport service". The order noted that the budget airline is taking measures to halt the pattern, but it must sustain its efforts for a safe and reliable air transport service.

SpiceJet Responded To The DGCA Order

SpiceJet responded to the DGCA order and said there would be no flight cancellations because flights have already been reworked in the lean travel season.

The budget carrier stated, "We are in receipt of the DGCA order and will act as per directions of the regulator. Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet, like other airlines, had already rescheduled its flight operations. Hence, there will be absolutely no impact on our flight operations. We want to reassure our passengers and travel partners that our flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks. There will be no flight cancellation as a consequence of this order," quoted India Today.

The statement added that DGCA's observation that SpiceJet is taking steps to arrest the trend of incidents is very encouraging, and the airline would continue to work under the close guidance of the regulatory body.

