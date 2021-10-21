H For Handwashing: This Children's Book By Ruskin Bond Transforms The Letter H Into The Symbol Of Handwashing!

Good hand hygiene is the cornerstone of a healthy and disease-free life, and with the Covid-19 outbreak, washing hands has become even more imperative than ever. The world still lacks awareness of good hygiene practices and their role in reducing the spread of diseases. Regularly washing hands with soap during key occasions throughout the day can prevent and drastically reduce the chances of falling ill. Lifebuoy has always urged people to follow good hygiene habits, and it is now advocating for greater emphasis on hand hygiene education. Last year Lifebuoy launched its H for Handwashing initiative, which aims to inculcate hand hygiene behaviour in the early years of a child. The campaign drove significant awareness, reaching more than 11 million children, with support from partners worldwide and over 100 influencers!



To celebrate Global Handwashing Day (15th October) this year, Lifebuoy launched its first-ever H for Handwashing Alphabet Book. Written by the world-renowned author Mr. Ruskin Bond! The book seamlessly integrates hand hygiene concepts in the English alphabet. It aims to change the way children have been learning the alphabet for years – A for apple, B for a ball and so on. The book is transforming the letter H so that kids from all over the world remember H does not just stand for Hat, Horse or Hippo but now also for Handwashing. With a touch of colour and whimsical added through the illustrations by Omkar Mahashabde, the book takes its readers through a day of children visiting the zoo. Don't forget to download your copy for free!