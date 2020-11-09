'Call Me Doctor Now': This Trans Woman Shut People Who Abused, Trolled Her

23-year-old Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a trans-woman, medical student, an intern at Kasturba Medical Hospital, Manipal, has a massive following on Instagram. She has been enduring online harassment and also fighting to educate these trolls on the prejudices associated with the LGBTQ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer).

Taking a brave stance against discrimination and vile name-calling on social media, she shut her trolls with an empowering post.

"Ch*kka, tr*nny, f*ggot, m*ttha, k*jja, and countless other titles were awarded to me. This day forward, it's "Doctor," she stated on one of her posts.

"A trans person wields great power in being able to reclaim all that was intended to insult, to bend the rules, to push society's boundaries of empathy and understanding," she wrote, reported Storypick.



Describing her childhood, she wrote in another post that like every normal child who understands their gender while growing up, she did too and she should not be punished, humiliated, and scrutinised for her choices.

The transgender community in the country has always been subjected to preconceived notions involving a marginalised life, where they are forced to beg or dance on celebrations for survival. These prejudices have, over the years, contributed to discrimination and transphobia amongst the people. However, several reports have highlighted that members of the transgender community have been increasingly taking to find their calling in life that would encourage them to live a dignified life and Dr Trinetra is one of such inspiring examples.

