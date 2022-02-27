Noble Initiative! Transgenders Adopt An Anganwadi Centre In Madhya Pradesh's Panna

In what is being hailed as a heartwarming gesture, transgender people adopted an Anganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. The development comes a month after the state's Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, implored the people to adopt such centres to facilitate their welfare.

The group adopted centre number 17 in the Bundelkhand region to ensure nutritional and healthy food for the children in the care facility. The gesture has earned praise all around and garnered appreciation from the CM.



'Praiseworthy and Wonderful'

NDTV quoted a statement made by Madhya Pradesh's Public Relations department that said, "Some eunuchs have adopted Anganwadi centre number 17 in Panna district of the impoverished Bundelkhand region of the state." After the news spread far and wide, the community received a lot of love for their gesture.

MP CM Chouhan also joined in to praise the people involved. He said, "Kinnar samaj (eunuchs) step to adopt an Anganwadi is praiseworthy and wonderful." Further, he added that their contribution would help improve the facility in the best way possible.



'Adopt An Anganwadi' Campaign

Last month, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had appealed to the affluent masses to do their bit by adopting an Anganwadi centre closest to them. "A well-off person should adopt an Anganwadi and help in providing a nutritious diet to children. I have adopted two such facilities," Chouhan said on Republic Day in Bhopal.

The Free Press Journal reported that more than 63,000 volunteers came forward to contribute to the initiative. The Women and Child Welfare Development have obtained consent from 28,746 participants. The campaign has allowed government employees, public representatives, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), industries, and others to contribute to this endeavour.



Under the 'Adopt an Anganwadi' campaign, the participants can take improvement measures for the centre. In terms of nutrition, they can provide essential financial support for improving children's food and send children with low birth weight to nutritional rehabilitation centres and help them in the same.



Other necessary measures include boundary wall construction, painting and whitewashing, accessible toilets, hand pump installation, uniforms and indoor/outdoor sports facilities, and other vital items such as fans, furniture, etc., to uplift the centre.



