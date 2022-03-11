'Nazariya Badlo, Nazara Badlega'! This Mumbai Cafe Run By Transgenders Is Winning Hearts

As people living in cities explore new cafes and eateries every day, a new restaurant in Versova, Andheri West in Mumbai, has caught everyone's attention these days. Bambai Nazariya promises delicious food and is also taking a step ahead to empower the LGBTQ+ community.

The cafe is winning hearts online with its all-inclusive environment that gives off a homely vibe.

According to Republic World, the cafe gained prominence after a clip was shared on Instagram by a food blogging account named Bombay Foodie Tales.





People from the transgender community operate and take care of the cafe. Besides the delicious food, the place is decorated in a cosy and homely fashion with a small blackboard reading a message, "Nazariya Badlo, nazaara badlega".

Famous For Its 'Pink Chai' And 'Bambai Dishes'

The cafe is believed to have a famous 'pink chai' and other authentic 'bambai dishes'. The video shows some of the employees greeting customers and serving them food with respect, affection, and a big smile on their faces.





The video has garnered over 51k likes and many positive reactions from netizens. People were impressed by the efforts of the owners to create such an excellent opportunity for the transgender community. Many expressed their eagerness to come and taste their food.



"We want this in every town in India! Let's support them!," one user commented.



"Such a great initiative man!! wondaful!! And that statement "NAZARIYA BADLO, NAZARA BADLEGA"omgg!!," another user commented.

