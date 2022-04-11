Leading By Example! Tamil Nadu's Government Hospitals To Get Transgender Speciality Clinics

Several government hospitals in Tamil Nadu are set to get transgender speciality clinics within their premises. The first was established in Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital, which will be replicated in many government-run medical centres around the state. With this endeavour, Tamil Nadu aims to make healthcare both inclusive and accessible for the local transgender community.

The announcement was made by the state's health minister, Ma. Subramanian, while inaugurating a new facility in the Madurai hospital. He added that the speciality clinic would help transgender people get the necessary treatment and gender reassignment surgeries closer to home instead of going to Mumbai or Thailand to get the costly procedure done.

Catering To Their Special Needs

The Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai was the first to start a clinic catering to the transgender community's needs. As reported by The Hindu, it has administered over 207 gender reassignment surgeries in the past few months. For 44 people, they have been free of cost. Dr Sridhar, the transgender clinic coordinator, told the news publication that the hospital wants to introduce breast implantations for trans females in the future.

Dr P. Suresh Kumar, who heads the Plastic Surgery in a Madurai-based medical hospital, conducted bilateral Mastectomy for around 40 trans males. Bilateral Mastectomy is another term for 'Double Mastectomy' where the breast or chest tissue is removed.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai has also established a similar multi-speciality transgender clinic every Friday. The announcement about the clinics in three new state government hospitals will be made during the budget Assembly. Along with this, specific surgical procedures have been included in the CM's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Tamil Nadu And Transgenders

In recent times, Tamil Nadu has introduced several policies for the transgender community. In February 2022, the state amended legislation prohibiting the police force from being violent toward LGBTQIA+ members. Additionally, the law aims to sensitise the police about their issues and help them handle their cases with the much-needed sensitivity.

A transgender welfare programme was introduced last month in Chennai that helps the community avail of the necessary services. They also work towards giving the members Aadhaar Cards, PAN and Voter IDs and helping them open a bank account. A transwoman from Madurai named Oorvasi Gandhi became the first to represent her community by becoming a member of the Central Government's National Culture Fund.

