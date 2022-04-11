All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Leading By Example! Tamil Nadus Government Hospitals To Get Transgender Speciality Clinics

Image Credits: Wikimedia, The New Indian Express (Representational) 

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Leading By Example! Tamil Nadu's Government Hospitals To Get Transgender Speciality Clinics

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Tamil Nadu,  11 April 2022 9:50 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital was the first to introduce free gender reassignment surgeries and other such facilities that cater to the transgender community. Also, they will also do breast implants for trans women in the future.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Several government hospitals in Tamil Nadu are set to get transgender speciality clinics within their premises. The first was established in Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital, which will be replicated in many government-run medical centres around the state. With this endeavour, Tamil Nadu aims to make healthcare both inclusive and accessible for the local transgender community.

The announcement was made by the state's health minister, Ma. Subramanian, while inaugurating a new facility in the Madurai hospital. He added that the speciality clinic would help transgender people get the necessary treatment and gender reassignment surgeries closer to home instead of going to Mumbai or Thailand to get the costly procedure done.

Catering To Their Special Needs

The Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai was the first to start a clinic catering to the transgender community's needs. As reported by The Hindu, it has administered over 207 gender reassignment surgeries in the past few months. For 44 people, they have been free of cost. Dr Sridhar, the transgender clinic coordinator, told the news publication that the hospital wants to introduce breast implantations for trans females in the future.

Dr P. Suresh Kumar, who heads the Plastic Surgery in a Madurai-based medical hospital, conducted bilateral Mastectomy for around 40 trans males. Bilateral Mastectomy is another term for 'Double Mastectomy' where the breast or chest tissue is removed.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai has also established a similar multi-speciality transgender clinic every Friday. The announcement about the clinics in three new state government hospitals will be made during the budget Assembly. Along with this, specific surgical procedures have been included in the CM's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Tamil Nadu And Transgenders

In recent times, Tamil Nadu has introduced several policies for the transgender community. In February 2022, the state amended legislation prohibiting the police force from being violent toward LGBTQIA+ members. Additionally, the law aims to sensitise the police about their issues and help them handle their cases with the much-needed sensitivity.

A transgender welfare programme was introduced last month in Chennai that helps the community avail of the necessary services. They also work towards giving the members Aadhaar Cards, PAN and Voter IDs and helping them open a bank account. A transwoman from Madurai named Oorvasi Gandhi became the first to represent her community by becoming a member of the Central Government's National Culture Fund.

Also Read: From Activism To Policy Making: This Transwoman Will Now Be Part Of National Culture Fund Of Union Govt

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Tamil Nadu 
Transgenders 
Government Hospital 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X