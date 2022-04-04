All section
Salma Begum Scripts History, Becomes Odishas First Transgender Lawyer

LGBTQ+
Salma Begum Scripts History, Becomes Odisha's First Transgender Lawyer

Odisha,  4 April 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Born in the Bhuyanroida area of Odisha’s Keonjhar district, Salma started feeling suffocated in a man’s body as she grew up. In 2015, she decided to come out in the open after meeting transgender leader Meera Parida.

Salma Begum, earlier known as Mohammed Salim, has scripted history by becoming Odisha's first transgender lawyer to register at the state Bar Council and join as a practising advocate.

Born in the Bhuyanroida area of Odisha's Keonjhar district, Salma faced hardships since childhood. She lost her father at an early age and was raised by her mother. As she grew up, she started feeling suffocated in a man's body.

Turning Point Of Her Life

While doing her graduation, she came to Bhubaneswar in 2015 to meet transgender leader Meera Parida, which became a turning point in her life, India Today reported.

After meeting Parida, Salma decided to come out in the open and fight her fear and insecurities. After completing LLB last year from Pravas Manjari Law College in Keonjhar and registering in Odisha Bar Council, Salma got her bar license to practice in Barbil court.

After the Transgender Protection Act, 2019 came into force, I got my Aadhar card. It gave me the confidence to do something, so I decided to pursue a law course hoping that I will practice at Barbil Court one day," she said.

Fighting Social Stigmas

However, it hasn't been an easy journey for Salma, who faced social stigma while doing her law course. She was snubbed and could not attend any get-together or picnic with her batchmates. But she was determined in achieving her career goals and these issues did not distract her from her studies.

Meanwhile, Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena congratulated Salma on achieving her goals and wished her all the best for her future goals.

Earlier, Salma had made headlines after applying for the post of Sub-Inspector in Odisha Police, the result of which is awaited.

The trans lawyer has also appealed to parents to accept their children as they are, and emphasised what parental acceptance means for them.

"Despite the social stigma, we have to live without caring for the vile comments and neglect we get from society. So it is more important for parents to support their children to live in society," she said.

Salma Begum 
Odisha’s First Transgender Lawyer 
Transgender Lawyer 
Gender Inclusion 

