All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Good News! Odisha Government Issues Policy To Ensure Equal Opportunities For Transgender Community

Image Credits: ANI

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Good News! Odisha Government Issues Policy To Ensure Equal Opportunities For Transgender Community

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Odisha,  6 Oct 2021 10:50 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The state's Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities made this positive move that comes under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, which ensures every opportunity possible to the community.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Odisha government has issued a special policy that has been welcomed with open arms by the transgender community. Issued by the state's Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities issued a notification on October 4, stating the 'Equal Opportunity Policy for Transgender Persons' to be implemented under the guidelines of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2020.

Under Rule 12 of the above-mentioned act, every establishment has to make sure that it is a safe working space and makes the necessary infrastructural adjustments to cater to the needs of the transgender community.

Equal Opportunity Policy

The notification was shared on Twitter by a development worker named Ghasiram Panda. It said,"The department will provide equal employment opportunities, without any discrimination on the grounds of age, sex, sexual orientation, colour disability, marital status, nationality, race and religion." Further, a 'Complaint Officer' will also be appointed to listen to the grievances and act upon them so that everything can function smoothly.

Speaking to News 18, Odisha's minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Ashok Chandra Panda said, "The state government has taken all the steps for the development of transgenders under this Act. To facilitate this, SSED Department has taken several steps. A circular has been issued. The process has started for it."

Panda also added that an Integrated Infrastructure Complex will be established in all 30 districts for the hearing and visually impaired people of the state.

The state's transgender community has lauded this initiative. Mira Parida, president of the State Transgender Community, hailed the move as well. "Odisha is the first state to provide all facilities in the Asian continent," she said. Further, she also demanded reservations in Panchayat and urban local bodies as well.

"The government has discussed with the association and taken the steps. Near about 40,000 transgenders will be benefitted. We welcome the step," said the association's secretary, Meghana Sahu while lauding the initiative.

Inclusivity In Odisha

Odisha's work towards such inclusivity has been recognised and appreciated before. In June this year, the state's police force allowed transgenders to apply for the post of sub-inspectors. Several governmental organisations within the state have also welcomed them with open arms.

As of now, around 40 members of the community are currently working in the state's urban development department. Also, till now, 26 transgenders have applied for the position of sub-inspector whereas 20 applied for the post of revenue inspector.

Also Read: 'Remove Queerphobic Content From MBBS Books': Kerala HC Directs Medical Education Board

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Odisha 
LGBTQ+ 
Transgender Policy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X