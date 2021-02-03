Odisha: Mission Shakti, Transgender Persons To Handle Construction Waste In Urban Areas

The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government has decided to engage members from the state's women empowerment initiative, Mission Shakti, and of the transgender community for effective and efficient management of construction and demolition waste in the urban areas.

Orissapost reported the move has been made in accordance with the new strategy formulated to tackle the construction waste. The Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) secretary G Mathi Vathanan has issued instructions to engage the two groups to ensure decentralised management — to collect and transport the waste to the processing units to be set up in the urban local bodies (ULBs).

| @HUDDeptOdisha devises new strategy for effective management of construction and demolition waste. Decides to rope in @mission_shakti groups & members of transgender community in ULBs to collect and transport the waste to processing facilities.@NewIndianXpress @XpressOdisha https://t.co/JbRQjg2pSK pic.twitter.com/HZ0gAMUUx4 — Sudarsan Maharana (@Sud_TNIE) February 2, 2021

Reports have also mentioned that the processing plants to be set up in the ULBs will also be operated and managed by the groups. In addition to this, assistance for the marketing of recycled products such as bricks, tiles, paver blocks and kerbstones would also be provided by the authorities.



Officials involved in the matter have stated that this would not only help in dealing with the waste but will also aid in generating employment for the marginalised group.

According to the strategy, charges for collection and transportation of the waste will be paid by the waste generators.

Big firms and agencies that generate over 20 tonnes of waste every day or 300 tonnes of waste per project in 30 days will submit their waste management plan to the ULB authorities before undertaking any construction and demolition activity in the vicinity. They will pay the disposal and processing fees for the construction and demolition waste generated by them.

Also Read: Kerala To Get First-Of-Its-Kind Human Milk Bank