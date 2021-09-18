''Misleading'' Signages On Toilets For Transgender Persons Not Acceptable: NHRC To Delhi Metro

The National Human Rights Commission Of India (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) after a complaint was registered alleging that the word and image on signages used at its toilet facilities for transgender persons at its stations are not acceptable to the community.

The complainant seeks to remove the name 'Ubhayalingi' with a symbolic photo of 'half-male and half-female on 347 new toilets for transgender persons across stations. It alleged that the signage fails to provide a safe place and prevent gender discrimination that the DMRC intended.



"The NHRC has issued a notice to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) after taking cognisance of a complaint requesting the removal of misleading signages on its toilets for transgender people," the rights panel said in a statement, ANI reported.



On August 29, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had allowed transgender passengers to access separate toilet facilities at metro stations, which were earlier meant for specially-abled persons. Besides, any transgender person who wished to use a gender-based toilet as per self-identified gender could also continue to do so.

To ensure that transgender passengers travelling by the Delhi Metro get access to toilets at stations, DMRC has made the provision of allowing them access to separate toilets, which were meant for Divyanjans. To read more about this initiative click here: https://t.co/0IhtiCEazK pic.twitter.com/yWjUAWEg42 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 29, 2021

Symbol "T" To Be Displayed Instead Of Half-Male Female Symbol



The Commission has now called for an action report from the DMRC's directors of works and projects within six weeks. It has directed Delhi Metro to put down bilingual signage that mentions 'Ubhayalingi' and instead use transliteration of the term 'Transgender Person' in Hindi. Also, the symbol 'T' should be displayed instead of the ''half male-half female symbol.



As per the complainant's request, the right body has also directed DMRC to issue a fresh press release after the required changes are made. Besides, a complaint officer should be notified for violations of provisions of the Transgender Persons Act, NHRC said.

