Inclusive Healthcare! Kerala's District Hospitals Become Transgender-Friendly

Inclusive Healthcare! Keralas District Hospitals Become Transgender-Friendly

Image Credit: Unsplash, Twitter/ Pinarayi Vijayan

LGBTQ+
9 March 2022

The National Health Mission (NHM) and the State Health Department are jointly launching an awareness campaign to ensure equity in access to healthcare services for all citizens, regardless of their gender.

The National Health Mission (NHM) and the State Health Department under the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government launched an awareness campaign to ensure equity in accessing healthcare services for all its citizens irrespective of their genders. The campaign is titled 'Idam', which means 'space' is intended to ensure that public healthcare services are accessible to all health minorities. The campaign's first step would involve the district and general hospitals in the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode section as transgender-friendly hospitals.

Awareness Classes And Webinars

State Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the programme on International Women's Day on March 8 at the Directorate of Health Services in the state capital. She is yet to release the logo and the advertisement for the campaign. The campaign will be held with the participation of all stakeholders, including healthcare workers, hospital employees, the public, and sexual minorities, The Hindu reported. Under the programme, the Department proposed to conduct widespread awareness classes and webinars at both district and the state level. Moreover, they also offered to hold poster campaigns in all public places to promote the messages of equity and healthcare access for all.

Other Initiatives For Marginalized Community

Kerala is one of the most progressive and inclusive policies for all sexual minorities. The government has been working to mainstream the target audience and par with the rest. For instance, the government had previously provided financial assistance for transgender persons to help them launch self-employment ventures in a joint initiative by the Social Justice Department and Kerala State Women's Development Corporation (KSWDC). Under the industry, the government provided loans up to ₹3 lakh to transgender people to start their self-employment initiatives.

Also Read: Imparting Skill-Based Education: How Bhopal-Based AISECT Is Taking Education To Rural India Since 1985

