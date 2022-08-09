Towards Inclusivity! Maharashtra Proposes Housing Scheme For Transgender Community

The Social Welfare Department of the Maharashtra government has said that the department has put forth a proposal to provide affordable housing facilities for the transgender community. The decision will be tabled for approval from the State government and will be proceeded with after the finance department gives the green light to the scheme.

Tackling A Long-Term Concern

The transgender community has almost always had it difficult to secure equal opportunities in every aspect of life, from housing to employment.

Securing a decent house within a good locality comes with several challenges due to the age-long stigma attached to their gender identities. Many are forced to be confined within slums or colonies because the options available for them are limited.

This scheme would tackle this issue to a great extent by having the community coexist with others and lead a dignified life. The decision was taken on par with the regular conferences conducted with the representatives of the transgender community to understand their issues better. The community members proposed a dedicated housing colony that would facilitate them with a living as well as commercial space.

The Print quoted Dr Prashant Narnaware, Commissioner of Social Welfare,

"The issue they are facing is that nobody is ready to give them a house even if they have the money to buy or rent it"

Taking this into consideration, the department proposed a plan to acquire 150 flats of 450 sq feet each in Nagpur city for the community. Flats are available with the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), and the trust has conveyed its support for the initiative. Funds for the flats will be allotted through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) funds, and the rest of it will be split across by the state government and beneficiaries.

"We hear of shelter houses or hostel facilities for this marginalized community, but our scheme envisages that they will own the flats, own the complex and can lead a dignified life", added Narnaware during the announcement.

If approved, this would be the first dedicated housing scheme for the community launched in the state and would pave the way for the adoption of many such inclusive schemes. The department now awaits approval from the state government and the finance department.

Requisites For The Housing Scheme

The scheme is being introduced to ensure that the transgender community members get assimilated into the mainstream society and to ensure that it does not get misused; several requisites have been recommended.

Those who want to buy a flat under the proposed scheme would have to possess an identity card and government certificate that recognises them as transgender. There are an estimated 20,000 transgender people living in Maharashtra.

There would be sufficient checks done before proceeding with the flat handover, and to avoid any form of discrimination, the MHADA scheme would allot the flat through a lottery process.

The beneficiaries would also be entitled to pay ten per cent of the flat's price, which can also be covered via bank loans if necessary.

