All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Rohtak: 20- Year-Old Shoots Family Members For Opposing Homosexual Relationship

Image Credits: Unsplash (Representative)

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Rohtak: 20- Year-Old Shoots Family Members For Opposing Homosexual Relationship

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Haryana,  7 Sep 2021 8:09 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

A 20-year-old in Haryana's Rohtak shot three of his family members over disapproval of his homosexual relationship and refusing to give money for gender-reassignment surgery.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Abhishek Malik, a 20-year-old hailing from Rohtak in Haryana, shot three of his family members at his residence on August 27 due to their disapproval of his sexual orientation. Abhishek's father, a property dealer in Haryana, disapproved of his son's homosexual relationship and grounded him with no financial support. The father reportedly made his daughter the sole heiress of the family property after his son's sexual preferences were revealed.

The String of Events

Abhishek had finished eating breakfast with his father, mother and grandmother while his younger sister was asleep in her room.After breakfast, Abhishek slid into his sister's room, switched on the television and shot at his sister's head with his father's pistol. Then, he called his grandmother on the pretext of playing the guitar for her. When the 70-year-old Roshni Devi entered Abhishek's room, he shot her in the temple, causing instant death. After that, he went downstairs, and when his mother asked him about the septuagenarian, he pointed towards his room. He waited for her to enter his room to find the old lady in a pool of blood before shooting her.

After that, the 20-year-old went to his father, who was resting, oblivious to what had happened in the house. Then, Abhishek pulled out a gun from under him and pulled the trigger on his father. Later, he went to a motel where he called his uncle and expressed concern since his parents were not picking his call and he was 'concerned'. The Hindustan Times quoted Rohtak Deputy Superintendent of Police Gorakh Pal, saying that the accused had confessed to the murders and had planned for 20 days to make it look like a robbery.

Family Opposed Homosexual Relationship

He added, "The family had opposed his same-sex relationship and was planning to flee abroad after getting the money from his family. The family had called his grandmother to convince him against undergoing the gender-change surgery".

While the parents and the grandmother had died on the spot, his 19-year-old younger sister succumbed to bullet injuries two days later, and Abhishek was arrested on September 2. The Police said that they were holding counselling sessions for the accused to understand his thought process better. The homosexual couple had met during the airline cabin crew training and had fallen in love, following which, Abhishek decided to undergo sex-reassignment surgery.

Also Read: What Does September 6 Mean For The LGBTQ Community?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
LGBTQ 
Youth 
Murders 
Family 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X