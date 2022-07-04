All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, Berlin Mosque Flies Rainbow Flag In Support Of LGBTQ Community, Triggers Mixed Reactions

Image Credits: Facebook

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, Berlin Mosque Flies Rainbow Flag In Support Of LGBTQ Community, Triggers Mixed Reactions

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Others/World,  4 July 2022 9:28 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Located in the central Moabit neighbourhood of Berlin, Ibn Rushd-Goethe mosque unfurled the symbolic flag in front of a small audience on July 1 and claimed to be the only “liberal” mosque in Germany.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A mosque in Berlin has stated that it is the first in Germany to fly the rainbow flag, a symbol of pride and diversity of the LGBTQ community.

Located in the central Moabit neighbourhood of Berlin, Ibn Rushd-Goethe mosque unfurled the symbolic flag in front of a small audience on July 1 and claimed to be the only "liberal" mosque in the country.

The flag was placed on one of its walls to support the LGBTQ community, especially those who hide their gender identity or sexual orientation amid religious restrictions.

'Love Is Halal'

People wore stickers saying "Love is Halal" to support the cause, ahead of the upcoming LGBTQ events scheduled to take place in the German capital in July, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.

While most countries celebrate pride month in June, Berlin will hold two major LGBTQ events in July. One is the Lesbian and Gay Festival on July 16 and 17, while the other is Christopher Street Day (CSD) on July 23.

Mo el-Ketab, one of the six imams of Ibn Rushd-Goethe mosque, said the space was intended to be a "safe place for individuals who are different, so they too can experience the spiritual side of their lives."

"I hope many other mosques will also show the flag in this way or set other positive signs for the LGBTQ community," he said. The flag will remain there until the end of July.

Move Triggers Mixed Reactions

Meanwhile, the move has triggered broad discussions across the internet as some strongly condemned the idea of placing an LGBTQ+ flag on a mosque's wall, justifying it as anti-religious, adding they are trying to distort the image of Islam. Others stated the mosque is being funded by some organisation that forced them to raise the LGBTQ+ flag, Al Bawaba, a Jordan website, reported.

On the other hand, some netizens have welcomed the decision, saying Islam is a religion of tolerance that accepts all people regarding their homosexuality and that all religions should follow this step.

The Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque was opened five years ago in 2017 and it is Germany's only self-described liberal mosque. In addition, the mosque is said to allow men and women to mix up during prayers in a move that is forbidden in any other mosque.

Also Read: This Jharkhand DSP Provides Free Coaching To Poor Students, Helps Them Crack Competitive Exams


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Berlin Mosque 
Rainbow Flag 
LGBTQ Community 
LGBTQ Flag 

Must Reads

Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Increases To 42, Search Operation Continues For Missing 20 People
Delhi Municipal Schools Start Initiative To Make Students Aware Of Waste Management Through Artificial Intelligence
Banking Frauds Of Over Rs 1,000 Crores Witness Significant Decline In Fraud Cases In FY22
My Story: 'From Not Being Accepted By Society To Becoming A Queer Entrepreneur, Journey Wasn't Easy'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X