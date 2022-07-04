In A First, Berlin Mosque Flies Rainbow Flag In Support Of LGBTQ Community, Triggers Mixed Reactions

A mosque in Berlin has stated that it is the first in Germany to fly the rainbow flag, a symbol of pride and diversity of the LGBTQ community.

Located in the central Moabit neighbourhood of Berlin, Ibn Rushd-Goethe mosque unfurled the symbolic flag in front of a small audience on July 1 and claimed to be the only "liberal" mosque in the country.



The flag was placed on one of its walls to support the LGBTQ community, especially those who hide their gender identity or sexual orientation amid religious restrictions.

'Love Is Halal'

People wore stickers saying "Love is Halal" to support the cause, ahead of the upcoming LGBTQ events scheduled to take place in the German capital in July, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.



While most countries celebrate pride month in June, Berlin will hold two major LGBTQ events in July. One is the Lesbian and Gay Festival on July 16 and 17, while the other is Christopher Street Day (CSD) on July 23.

Mo el-Ketab, one of the six imams of Ibn Rushd-Goethe mosque, said the space was intended to be a "safe place for individuals who are different, so they too can experience the spiritual side of their lives."



"I hope many other mosques will also show the flag in this way or set other positive signs for the LGBTQ community," he said. The flag will remain there until the end of July.

Move Triggers Mixed Reactions

Meanwhile, the move has triggered broad discussions across the internet as some strongly condemned the idea of placing an LGBTQ+ flag on a mosque's wall, justifying it as anti-religious, adding they are trying to distort the image of Islam. Others stated the mosque is being funded by some organisation that forced them to raise the LGBTQ+ flag, Al Bawaba, a Jordan website, reported.

"The mosque, founded five years ago, is Germany's only self-described liberal mosque and allows men and women to pray together, as well as being open to LGBT worshippers." So basically this is not Islamic mosque, this is some western type wierd random religion. — Durmy (@durmydurmy) July 1, 2022

On the other hand, some netizens have welcomed the decision, saying Islam is a religion of tolerance that accepts all people regarding their homosexuality and that all religions should follow this step.



The Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque was opened five years ago in 2017 and it is Germany's only self-described liberal mosque. In addition, the mosque is said to allow men and women to mix up during prayers in a move that is forbidden in any other mosque.

