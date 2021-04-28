File FIR Against BJP MP Sujay Patil For Illegally Procuring 10,000 Remdesivir, Plea In Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court received a complaint on Tuesday against BJP MP Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil for allegedly procuring and distributing 10,000 Remdesivir injections without authorization. Four agriculturists Arun Punjaji Kadu (70), Eknath Chandrabhan Ghogre (64), Balasaheb Kerunath Vikhe (62) and Dadasaheb Kushabapu Pawar from Rahuri Taluka, Ahmednagar filed the petition in the court, reported Live Law. They allege the vials were obtained without authorization or licence, most likely from the black market.

The petitioners requested an FIR to be filed against Patil under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Indian Penal Code. The petitioners claimed that politicians are exploiting the pandemic situation to boost their vote bank at the expense of many patients' lives.

"To impress the voters and to create chaos, the politicians like Dr. Sujay Vikhe are indulging in such tactics in procuring and stocking the injections. One even doesn't know whether the said injections were distributed to needy people or whether the said injections are genuine or not, the plea states," says the petition.

The plea cites two videos on Twitter in which Patil is seen sitting inside an aeroplane with boxes, presumably containing Remdesivir beside him, alleging that he obtained the vials from confidential sources for the needy and that 100 Remdesivir vials were given to Sai Baba Hospital and Ahmednagar district hospital.

According to the petition, if no action is taken against politicians distributing Remdesivir injections to the public without authority or licence in this pandemic situation, it will become a routine activity for most politicians, resulting in injection stockpiling and depriving the vulnerable.

According to the petition, in Maharashtra, injections are procured from manufacturing firms and distributed via district collectors to hospitals. As per the petition, the police failed to recognise that a Member of Parliament had no legal authority to buy or distribute medical equipment or medicines. On Monday, Justices Ravindra Ghuge and BU Debadwar convened a division bench to hear advocate Pradnya Talekar of Talekar and Associates and adjourned the case until April 29.

