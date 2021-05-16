'Social Fabric Of Society Will Get Disturbed': Punjab And Haryana HC Denies Protection To Live-In Couple

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday denied protection to a Jind live-in couple who had been allegedly threatened by the girl's family after their elopement. Justice Anil Kshetarpal led the bench. The couple had approached the court on the grounds of 'life and liberty.

"Petitioner No 1 (girl) is barely 18 years old, whereas petitioner No 2 (boy) is 21 years old. They claim to be residing together in a live-in relationship and claim protection of their life and liberty from Petitioner No 1. If such protection is granted, the entire social fabric of society will get disturbed." the HC noted. The petitioner's lawyer, advocate Vishal Mittal, told The Hindu that the decision would be appealed to the Supreme Court. The petitioner also indicated that such a partnership would eliminate the need for dowry.

Appearing on behalf of the couple, advocate Vishal Mittal, in his petition, said that the girl's family members wanted her to marry a boy of their choice. He also said that her relatives allegedly threatened the couple that "if the boy even tried to think about the girl, then they would be eliminated". "That's why the girl found no option but to leave her house and start living with the boy," he said.

On March 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to accept the concept of contractual Live-In-Relation' backed by a deed, wherein the couple stated that their live-in-relationship is not 'Marital Relationship'.

The High Court had observed that "especially stating (in the deed) that it is not a 'Marital Relationship' is nothing but the misuse of the process of law as it cannot be morally accepted in society."

The Kerala High Court's decision to restore the custody of a surrendered child to his biological parents, a couple in a live-in relationship, was stayed by the Supreme Court on May 4.