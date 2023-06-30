Section 8 Of Companies Act 2013: Know About Its Importance For Social Welfare Organisations

Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 serves as a crucial provision for forming and regulating companies with charitable objectives or those aimed at promoting art, science, education, sports, and other similar activities. These organisations, known as Section 8 companies, play a vital role in advancing non-profit causes and contributing to social welfare.

By providing certain privileges and exemptions, Section 8 encourages establishing entities dedicated to improving society. Understanding the essence and implications of Section 8 paves the way for harnessing the power of non-profit entities in creating a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Definition of Section 8 Company

A Section 8 company, as defined under the Companies Act, 2013, is an organisation that primarily intends to promote charitable causes, social welfare, art, science, education, research, religion, or other philanthropic objectives. These companies are governed by the provisions outlined in Section 8, which offer specific privileges and exemptions to support their non-profit endeavours.

The purpose of Section 8 companies is to contribute to the betterment of society by addressing critical social issues and promoting initiatives that serve the common good. These organisations undertake various activities, such as providing educational opportunities, advancing scientific research, supporting healthcare initiatives, promoting cultural heritage, and uplifting underprivileged communities. Section 8 companies aim to create a positive social impact and address societal challenges by focusing on non-profit objectives.

Incorporating For Social Welfare

Section 8 companies possess distinct features that highlight their dedication to social welfare and non-profit endeavours. Here are the key characteristics that define Section 8 companies:

Purposeful Incorporation

These companies are established with the sole purpose of serving charitable causes and advancing social welfare. Their incorporation reflects their commitment to promoting various objectives such as sports, commerce, art, science, education, research, social welfare, religion, charity, environmental protection, and similar noble endeavours.

No Minimum Capital Requirement

Unlike other types of companies, Section 8 companies are not bound by any prescribed minimum paid-up share capital. This flexibility allows them to focus on their mission without the burden of meeting capital requirements.

Government Licensing

The central government grants section 8 companies licenses under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. This official recognition authorises them to operate for the benefit of society and receive donations from the general public to fund their welfare initiatives.

Limited Liability

Section 8 companies can be structured as private limited or public limited companies, ensuring their members enjoy limited liability. This means that their liability is limited to the extent of their subscribed share capital, providing a protective shield for their personal assets.

Non-Dividend Distribution

Section 8 companies are restricted by law from distributing dividends to their members. Instead, any profits generated are reinvested into fulfilling their business objectives and furthering their societal impact.

Fostering Non-Profit Activities

Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 holds immense importance in fostering non-profit activities and encouraging socially responsible entrepreneurship. It provides a dedicated legal framework and regulatory support for organisations driven by philanthropic motives. The provision offers numerous benefits, including exemptions from minimum capital requirements, simplified compliance procedures, and special privileges such as not using 'Limited' or 'Private Limited' in their company names.

These advantages facilitate the establishment and smooth functioning of non-profit entities, attracting individuals and organisations to participate in initiatives to uplift society actively. Furthermore, Section 8 companies enjoy tax benefits and can receive donations from the general public, enhancing their financial stability and sustainability.

The provision also ensures that profits generated by these organisations are reinvested back into achieving their social objectives, preventing the distribution of dividends among their members.

Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 holds immense significance in promoting charitable and non-profit activities in India. Offering a dedicated legal framework and numerous benefits encourages forming socially responsible organisations that prioritise social welfare over profits. The provision supports the growth of non-profit entities and fosters a culture of philanthropy and social responsibility.



Potential amendments to Section 8 may further enhance the effectiveness and impact of these organisations, ensuring they continue to play a pivotal role in addressing societal challenges and creating a positive impact on communities. With the continued support of Section 8, the future holds immense potential for the growth of non-profit initiatives and the advancement of social welfare in the country.

Also Read: How To Renew IEC Code Online: Easy Renewal Online