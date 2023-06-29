How To Renew IEC Code Online: Easy Renewal Online

Before we get into the topic of renewal of the IEC code, let us know the definition of the IEC code in India. It is a 10-digit unique identification number provided by India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). Businesses and people engaged in import and export activity in India must have an IEC code. It is a prerequisite for registration and serves as the primary form of identification for customs officials when passing goods through customs ports.

Here is the new update on the FY 2023 India Export-Import trends. The financial year 2021–22 (FY 2022) recorded the greatest-ever value of merchandise exports, reflecting the exponential growth of India's trade statistics in recent years. The government is confident it will achieve its US $500 billion export goal in FY 2023. This will be achieved by current bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs), including those with Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IEC Code Renewal

In order to maintain a current and active registration with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), enterprises or individuals engaged in import and export activities in India must renew their IEC codes. The renewal procedure aids in keeping accurate and current records of registered firms and their ongoing import-export activities. Additionally, it enables effective regulation and oversight of transnational trade activities by the government. The IEC code's renewal assists companies in preventing any interruptions in their import-export activities and guarantees adherence to the rules and laws that control foreign trade in India.

Steps To Renew The IEC Code Online

You can now easily renew the IEC code online by following just these 5 steps:

Register on the DGFT website and choose to Apply for IEC with your profession as an importer, exporter, or both

Log in to your DGFT account and link your IEC certificate using Digital Signature Certificate or ADHAAR authentication

Update any necessary information on your IEC by selecting the Update/Modify IEC option and editing the pre-filled form

Review your changes and digitally sign the updated IEC using your Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or ADHAAR

Print your renewed Import and Export Code Certificate by selecting the Print IEC option

Documents Required For Renewing IEC Code

Here are the documents required for renewing IEC Code:

Importer Exporter Code (IEC) license number

Scanned copy of the company Pan Card

Scanned copy of the registered address proof

All directors, trustees, and partners’ Pan cards, Aadhar card copies and mobile number

Copy of GST certificate (carry as an additional supporting document)

Why Should You Renew The IEC Code?

If you don't update your IEC license on time, it will be deactivated. This means you won't be able to do any trading without a renewed IEC code. It's important to update and renew your IEC license promptly to keep it active and continue your import-export activities without any issues.



