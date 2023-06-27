SC E-committee To Organise Virtual Demo Of ESCR Free Judgement Search Portal

The e-Committee of the Supreme Court conducted a Virtual Demo of its eSCR Free judgement search portal on 9 February, according to a release issued by the Supreme Court. The demo will be streamed live on the e-Court Services India YouTube channel and the website of the Apex Court.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud launched the electronic Supreme Court Reports (e-SCR) project on January 2, which provided free access to approximately 34,000 Apex Court judgements for lawyers, law students, and the general public.

The CJI had also announced that all judgements of the Apex Court would be available online within 24 hours from that date. The Apex Court was introducing neutral citations, as the High Courts of Delhi and Kerala already had, added Justice Chandrachud. A committee comprising three judges was constituted to work on the process of neutral citations.

Digitisation Of Judiciary

The eSCR project aimed to provide a digital version of the Apex Court judgments as they were reported in ‘Supreme Court Reports’, the official law report. The project aimed to take a step forward towards fulfilling the objective of digitisation of the Indian Judiciary for the benefit of litigants, judges, members of the Bar, law colleges and universities, governmental institutions, law clerks and researchers, judicial academies, civic society, and the public at large.

The project aimed to facilitate access to the judgments of the Supreme Court, free of subscription or any other expense for the user. The access link/tab of e-SCR has been provided on the Supreme Court website, the mobile application of the Supreme Court, and the judgment portal of the eCourts project.

The verdicts are now available on the website of the top court of the country, its mobile app, and on the judgement portal of the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG). The virtual demo of eSCR Free judgement search portal aims to demonstrate the features of the portal and its user-friendly interface to a wider audience. This initiative is expected to promote transparency and accountability in the Indian judiciary by making court proceedings more accessible to the public.

