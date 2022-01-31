Medical Malpractice is when a medical professional gets negligent in providing the treatment causing an injury to the patient. What if cancer gets misdiagnosed? If a cancer patient does not get the proper treatment at the right time, cancer can progress and even cost a patient's life. In such a scenario, the victim can take legal action against the medical professional. You can consult Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein, LLP for your case. This blog will discuss Medical Malpractice in Misdiagnosing Cancer.



Reasons for Misdiagnosis

Cancer can be challenging to diagnose, and that's why chances of misdiagnosis increase in such patients—cases when symptoms of the patient may be suggestive of some other medical condition. Benign cancer can be challenging to differentiate from malignant cancer. Not all cancer misdiagnosis cases fall under medical malpractice, as a doctor may make a mistake in diagnosing a disease unknowingly. That's why cancer diagnosis requires a team of experienced medical professionals.

Doctors Duty

A preliminary duty of a doctor is to provide a cure to the patient and prevent any harm from befalling him. The correct diagnosis is of utmost importance and a doctor's moral duty. If the doctor fails to meet standards of care, he is likely to cause damages to the patient. In such a case, A medical expert with similar education and training can testify what the doctor did or did not do that caused the damage.

Failure to Detect Cancer

The problem arises when cancer is not detected early and spreads to other body parts. Medical malpractice claims can be made in situations. For example, a doctor misinterprets diagnostic tests like CT scans and X-rays, fails to refer the patient to a cancer specialist, fails to perform procedures like biopsy and endoscopy to detect cancer. Even neglecting patient symptoms and the inability to follow up can be considered medical malpractice.

Legal Help

In such cases, the patient can file a medical malpractice claim against the practising doctor because the doctor could not meet the standards of care. Compensation for the injury caused to the patient can be claimed, and an experienced attorney will file the case and represent them in the court of law.

Conclusion

Cancer is a complex disease and can be challenging to diagnose. A misdiagnosed case ends up having unnecessary chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or even surgery. Not all doctors are negligent, but doctors should be aware while making a diagnosis and consider all the aspects of the disease before making a definite diagnosis.