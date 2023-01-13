All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
ESIC To Cover Entire India Under ESI Scheme: Know All About It

 Image Credits: India.com, Pixabay (Representational)

Law
From our friends atVakilsearch

ESIC To Cover Entire India Under ESI Scheme: Know All About It

Vakilsearch

Writer: Vakilsearch

Vakilsearch

Vakilsearch

Guest Author

Vakilsearch.com is the pioneer online platform that provides legal services to startups, corporates and professionals in India.

See article by Vakilsearch

India,  13 Jan 2023 11:20 AM GMT  | Updated 2023-01-13T17:58:37+05:30check update history

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

On Sunday, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) decided that ESI's health insurance scheme would be implemented throughout the country by the end of 2022. Currently, the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme is fully implemented in 443 districts and partially implemented in 153 districts. The ESI Scheme does not cover 148 districts in total.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme is fully implemented in 443 districts and partially implemented in 153 districts. The ESI Scheme does not cover 148 districts.

On Sunday, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) decided that ESI's health insurance scheme would be implemented throughout the country by the end of 2022. Currently, the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme is fully implemented in 443 districts and partially implemented in 153 districts. The ESI Scheme does not cover 148 districts in total.

In its 188th meeting held on Sunday, the ESIC, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, has taken significant decisions to enhance medical care and service delivery mechanisms throughout the country, according to a statement from the labor ministry.

By the end of 2022, the ESI Scheme will be implemented nationwide. By the end of the year, the districts which are partially covered and not covered under the scheme will be fully brought under the ambit of the ESI Scheme, the statement said.

To provide medical care services, new DCBOs (dispensaries and branch offices) will be established, as well as MPs (Modified Insurance Medical Practitioners) and hospitals linked to Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Besides, the ESIC has decided to set up 23 new 100-bed hospitals across the country.

In Maharashtra, six hospitals are located at Palghar, Satara, Pen, Jalgaon, Chakan, and Panvel; in Haryana, four hospitals are located at Hisar, Sonepat, Ambala, and Rohtak; in Tamil Nadu (at Chengalpattu and Erode), Uttar Pradesh (Moradabad and Gorakhpur), and Karnataka (Tumkur and Udupi).

Additionally, ESIC will establish hospitals in Andhra Pradesh (Nellore), Chhattisgarh (Bilaspur), Goa (Mulgaon), Gujarat (Sanad), Madhya Pradesh (Jabalpur), Odisha (Jharsuguda) and West Bengal (Kharagpur). In addition to these hospitals, five dispensaries will be established at 62 locations.

The company will also open 48 dispensaries in Maharashtra, 12 dispensaries in Delhi, and two in Haryana. As a result of establishing these hospitals and dispensaries, insured workers and their dependents will receive quality medical care.

ESIC is upgrading its existing hospitals and setting up new ones to provide quality medical care, according to the organization.

As part of the meeting, the ESIC also decided to provide cashless medical care services to injured workers and their families through Ayushman Bharat PMJDY-empanelled hospitals in all areas in which the ESI Scheme is partially or will be implemented or where existing ESIC healthcare facilities are limited. Beneficiaries of the ESI Scheme in 157 districts are already availing of cashless medical care through this tie-up arrangement.

A Radiation Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Department will be established at three ESIC Medical Colleges and Hospitals in Sanath Nagar, Faridabad, and Chennai. ESIC will be able to offer such services for the first time at its facilities, according to the statement. It is planned to establish two cath labs at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Sanath Nagar, Telangana, and Alwar, Rajasthan.

Moreover, a decision was made to upgrade the existing 200-bed ESIC Hospital in Pune to a 500-bed facility. Seven lakh workers and their families in Pune will benefit from the upgrade of this hospital. In addition to improving medical care services for injured workers and their families, the meeting made other relevant decisions. ESIC has decided to take over the state-run ESIS Hospital, Sonagiri, Bhopal, under its administrative control.

Also Read: Property Tax Collection In Tamil Nadu's Chennai Rises By Rs 293 Crore, Know How It Happened

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Vakilsearch
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Fund 
Salary 
Health 
Insurance Scheme 

Must Reads

Usurious Money Lending In India Runs Rampant Despite Stringent Laws In Place
In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration
NGT Creates A High-Level Committee To Tackle Pollution In Yamuna River
For Healthier Generations! Chandigarh Schools To Begin Eat Right Initiative; Aims To Promote Healthy Habits Among Children
Similar Posts
Are ITRs Required For Proprietorship Firms?
Law

Are ITR's Required For Proprietorship Firms?

Vakilsearch
What Is Legal Aid And How Can You Avail It ?
Law

What Is Legal Aid And How Can You Avail It ?

Nyaaya
FSSAI Approval For Non-Specified Food & Food Ingredients First Amendment Regulations 2022
Law

FSSAI Approval For Non-Specified Food & Food Ingredients First Amendment Regulations 2022

Vakilsearch
New Labour Codes Ensure Benefits To Employees In Terms Of Pay, Leaves & More: All You Need To Know
Law

New Labour Codes Ensure Benefits To Employees In Terms Of Pay, Leaves & More: All You Need To Know

Vakilsearch
To Regularise Business Sector, UAE Government Announces Corporate Tax Compliance: Know About It
Law

To Regularise Business Sector, UAE Government Announces Corporate Tax Compliance: Know About It

Vakilsearch

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X