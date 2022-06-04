Bengaluru's Yesvantpur Station Gets Exclusive Child-Friendly Zone For Runaway, Trafficked Kids

Getting a fillip from the first child-friendly space inaugurated at Bengaluru's KSR railway station in April this year, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched the second space for South Western Railway at Yesvantpur railway station on Friday, June 3.

'Khushi Hub' has come up across 400 sq ft on platform 1 of the station near the RPF outpost. This space is intended to counsel children who have run away from their homes, are being trafficked or are lost.

It is operated 24x7 by RPF personnel, 'Nanhe Farishtey', Child Line and other NGOs. Its objective is to create a positive environment for kids and make them feel secure. This makes them confident enough to voice their concerns, The New Indian Express reported.

The Space Will Be Monitored 24x7

Installed with CCTV cameras, it will be monitored with staff present throughout with easy access to it from the third entry.

"The children are later handed over to the Child Welfare Committee," a top RPF officer said. The first space launched in the KSR station has been used to counsel around 100 children. Books, toys, chairs and tables are provided apart from facilities like toilets and pantry.

At present, children rescued at railway stations are usually taken to the station master's room or any spare room available as they cannot be taken to a police station. These are mostly small, dingy rooms and do not put any kid at ease.



As per the data supplied by RPF, 581 children were rescued last year with 304 of them being victims of trafficking.

