Kerala Rolls Out Largest Livelihood Support Project For Tribes in Ernakulam

It will benefit about 60 people with an approximate individual allocation of ₹30,000.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   4 July 2021 2:10 PM GMT
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Ratika Rana
Credits: Unsplash

Kudumbshree District Mission has pulled up its socks to roll out the biggest ever development project for the tribal community in Kuttampuzha panchayat in Ernakulam district of Kerala. At an allocation of 16 lakh, the animal husbandry project and Aadugraman (goat grazing) is Kudumbashree's largest-ever livelihood project for the tribal community of the district. Though the fund had been allocated a long time ago, the project was delayed due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Assembly polls scheduled for the state.

Ponni Kannan, the district project manager of the Kudumbashree Tribal Development Project said that the project was meant for Muthuvan and Mannaan tribal communities in Kuttampuzha. The training for the beneficiaries has already been completed. "With an approximate individual allocation of 30,000; nearly 60 people are likely to be benefitted," she told The Hindu. However, there would be no direct disbursement of cash, the benefactors would get goats, and the number would depend on the weight of the goats.

The authorities dropped the plan of the cage for the goats because it would hinder the number of goats allocated to beneficiaries, which showed interest in the indigenous bamboo enticed enclosures for their goats.

Periodic Monitoring

There will be a set of guidelines to be followed through the process, and there will be periodic monitoring of the goats. The owners would not be allowed to sell the government-given goats for two years. This is because of proven instances of exploitation of the farmers, who are talked into selling 'good' goats for nominal prices. However, after the goats procreate, they can sell the babies.

In the second stage of the project, Kudumbashree proposes to let farmers market value-added products like manure generated under the project.

