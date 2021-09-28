Swiggy Is Now Accessible To Visually Impaired Thanks To A Bank Employee From Ahmadabad

With the help of his supporters, Aziz raised this concern through social media to bring attention to the problem. Swiggy soon took notice and responded to Aziz. In September 2020, Swiggy promised to take action. With his sheer commitment to the cause, Aziz followed up for a year and kept in touch with Sriharsha Majety, CEO of Swiggy and on September 17, 2021, Swiggy's application became accessible.

One Step Forward

Swiggy, after almost a year-long journey, has come out more robust and user-friendly than ever. "Swiggy is deeply committed to the vision of an Accessible India. We are pleased to share that with the latest upgrade, our app is now screen-reader friendly, enabling a relatively seamless navigation experience for our visually impaired customers. Everyone can now log in, update their address book, access the menu, add items to the card, place orders and track them with ease. We thank Aziz Minat for his efforts in bringing this up through his change.org petition and for sharing valuable feedback with us," said Rishabh Tripathi, Senior Engineering Manager, Swiggy India.

Thanking all the people who supported him, Aziz said, "I am grateful to everyone who supported me on this journey." He added, "Swiggy has now made their food ordering accessible and a comparatively smooth experience. The latest upgrade has made it easy for the visually impaired to be more independent than ever. It gives me hope to know that together we can ask corporates to make their products inclusive and accessible."

Aziz also expressed his gratitude to Change.org's support throughout the process. Nida Hasan, Country Director, Change.org India, said, "We are so incredibly proud of Aziz Minat for believing in his power to create a meaningful change. He has started an important conversation on accessibility and inclusivity for the differently-abled in India. I am glad that Swiggy listened to his voice and hope more brands will take a step in the direction of accessibility." Change.org celebrates Aziz's achievements and believes that each individual has the power to create meaningful change.

Beginning Of A Journey

This is not the end of Aziz's journey. He is just getting started to make bigger and better changes in order to make the world more accessible for everyone. Aziz believes that accessibility is not just limited to ramps and brails. It goes beyond just physical accessibility. "Our journey is not over. There are thousands of applications in India that are not accessible. There is a need for inclusive planning. Policymakers should devise a policy in a way that everything is made accessible for the disabled. Start-ups and other tech companies should be sensitised about accessibility, and laws to mandate the accessibility of these applications is something that is required," said Aziz.

While it is one application at a time, these small changes are a significant step in the direction of inclusivity in India, home to 20 percent of the world's visually impaired population. It is Aziz's hope that the world becomes a truly inclusive society one day, and nobody feels exempted from using technology in these times. The Logical Indian supports Aziz in his journey to change the world for the better and make it inclusive for all.