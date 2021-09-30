All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This Indian Conglomerate Acknowledges Partners Of Employees Irrespective Of Sexuality Or Marital Status
Inclusivity

This Indian Conglomerate Acknowledges Partners Of Employees Irrespective Of Sexuality Or Marital Status

Anusha Ramesh

Writer: Anusha Ramesh  (Trainee Branded Content Writer) 

Anusha Ramesh

Anusha Ramesh

Trainee Branded Content Writer

A highly motivated individual trying to broaden her artistic pursuits by integrating creative thinking with writing. Current areas of interest include design studies, illustration and branding.

See article by Anusha Ramesh

India,  30 Sep 2021 11:52 AM GMT

Editor : Apurwa Shrivastava | 

Apurwa Shrivastava

Apurwa Shrivastava

Creative Writer | Branded Content

When not writing transformational stories, Apurwa ideates methods to help brands amplify their social initiatives. She believes that the world can be made beautiful with collaborative efforts and that impact is possible if one has the intent!

See article by Apurwa Shrivastava

Creatives : Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Supervisor

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

See article by Abhishek M

In its true spirit of making the world more welcoming, the RPG group's latest employee benefits policy seals its promise towards real inclusion.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Creating an inclusive workplace, which accommodates and acknowledges every employee has been a work in progress. Acknowledging the problem is only a step towards fixing it. Although India is now opening up to accepting gender diversity and inclusion, with some companies taking positive steps to create much-needed change, there is still a long way to go. In India's march towards inclusivity, it is heartening to see a company take a vital step to make a real difference by acknowledging and including the third gender, ensuring that the validity of its employees' partnership with their significant other is not devalued. The Rama Prasad Goenka (RPG) group has put together an inclusive employee benefits policy and sealed its promise towards real inclusion.

In its true spirit of making the world more welcoming, RPG believes that if a person is special to their employee, they are equally special to the organization. The policy aims to recognize the employee's partner, irrespective of their sexual orientation or marital status. It aims to acknowledge partners outside of wedlock with spousal equivalent benefits. The policy also brings in legally adopted children of the partners under the definition of dependents. It extends insurance coverage benefits, leaves, social security, and retirement benefits as per statutory law. The RPG group has taken this step to show their genuine commitment towards each employee and make their company an inclusive space.


At a time when the pandemic has completely shifted the way the world works, now more than ever, it's time for businesses to keep in mind that wellbeing has a significant impact on productivity. For companies to realize their employees' full potential would require them to take action and create a safe and inclusive workplace by investing in their policies. A company with good policies shows that it cares about its employees, which eventually creates an affirmative outlook.
A company's commitment to its employees can go a long way in the future. A forward-looking initiative towards creating happiness for its employees and recognizing their loved ones is an integral part of the process. The Logical Indian appreciates the thought put out by the RPG group for creating an impactful shift towards ensuring an inclusive employee benefits program.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Apurwa Shrivastava
,
Creatives : Abhishek M
RPG 
Inclusivity 
Policy 
Diversity 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X