This Indian Conglomerate Acknowledges Partners Of Employees Irrespective Of Sexuality Or Marital Status

Creating an inclusive workplace, which accommodates and acknowledges every employee has been a work in progress. Acknowledging the problem is only a step towards fixing it. Although India is now opening up to accepting gender diversity and inclusion, with some companies taking positive steps to create much-needed change, there is still a long way to go. In India's march towards inclusivity, it is heartening to see a company take a vital step to make a real difference by acknowledging and including the third gender, ensuring that the validity of its employees' partnership with their significant other is not devalued. The Rama Prasad Goenka (RPG) group has put together an inclusive employee benefits policy and sealed its promise towards real inclusion.

In its true spirit of making the world more welcoming, RPG believes that if a person is special to their employee, they are equally special to the organization. The policy aims to recognize the employee's partner, irrespective of their sexual orientation or marital status. It aims to acknowledge partners outside of wedlock with spousal equivalent benefits. The policy also brings in legally adopted children of the partners under the definition of dependents. It extends insurance coverage benefits, leaves, social security, and retirement benefits as per statutory law. The RPG group has taken this step to show their genuine commitment towards each employee and make their company an inclusive space.





At a time when the pandemic has completely shifted the way the world works, now more than ever, it's time for businesses to keep in mind that wellbeing has a significant impact on productivity. For companies to realize their employees' full potential would require them to take action and create a safe and inclusive workplace by investing in their policies. A company with good policies shows that it cares about its employees, which eventually creates an affirmative outlook.