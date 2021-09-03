Karnataka: Cop Forces Dalit Man To Drink Inmate's Urine, Arrested

All section
Karnataka: Cop Forces Dalit Man To Drink Inmates Urine, Arrested

Image Credit: Unsplash

Karnataka,  3 Sep 2021 10:37 AM GMT

A Karnataka Police Sub Inspector (SI) forced Punith KL to drink an inmate's urine on May 10, and on May 22, the victim filed an official complaint against the SI.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Karnataka Police Sub Inspector Arjun for forcing a Dalit man to drink an inmate's urine on May 10 at the Gobineedu Police Station in Mudigere Taluk. The investigation was handed over to CID and the Superintendent of Police, Ravi D Channannavar who led the team. After the investigation began under the SP and the Director-General of Police BS Sandhu, the sub-inspector was arrested.

Judicial Custody For The Accused

The Indian Express reported that sub-inspector Arjun was arrested in Bengaluru after the arrest and presented before a court that remanded him in judicial custody as requested by the CID officials for further inquiry. The incident reportedly took place on May 10 inside the police station, and the victim, Punith KL, complained on May 22.

According to his complaint, the police picked Punith up following an oral complaint from some villagers that he was responsible for a marital discord between a husband and his wife in the village.

The complainant alleged that the Sub Inspector respected and asked another inmate to urinate on him when he requested drinking water. The other inmate, Chethan, who was arrested for theft, refused to urinate but was forced by the Police. Punith also said that after this, Sub Inspector Arjun made him lick the urine from the floor. After his release, the victim wrote to senior police officials seeking action.

Case Filed Under SC/ ST Act

Following the complaint, Chikmagalur SP Akshay Hakay Machhindra has suspended the accused and handed the case over to CID. The cases filed against the accused are under sections wrongful confinement, causing hurt, torture, wrongful confinement to extort a confession under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Besides, a case has also been registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

Also Read: Karnataka HC Orders Survey Of Public Washrooms In Bengaluru

