Pizza Hut Opens India's First All-Women Operated Store In Gangtok

Pizza Hut, one of India's most loved and trusted pizza brands, has opened its first all-women operated store in India, located in Sikkim's Gangtok, furthering its commitment to induct and empower more females in the workforce and ensure an 'Equal Slice for Everyone'.

From food preparation and customer service to day-to-day management, women will carry out every store function. Initially, the store will have over ten female employees, including store managers. Most of these women employees are freshers, making this an excellent stepping-stone for starting their professional career with a highly respected brand.



Chitra D Ram, Director - Capability & Culture, Pizza Hut at Yum! Restaurants International said last year has been a marquee year with many firsts for the brand.



"Earlier this year, we unveiled our bold new brand platform 'Dil Khol Ke Delivering' to let every person know that Pizza Hut delivers the best taste and value, easiest access, and our signature warm service across every channel Dine-in, Takeaway or Delivery," Ram said.

Inclusion And Diversity

"To bring our 'Dil Khol Ke Delivering' message alive in a different way, we have also roped in famous actor and comedian Anuradha Menon as our magnetic ambassador, making Pizza Hut one of the first few QSR chains in the country to use a female ambassador as the brand's face," she added.



The entrepreneur said that the brand is proud to begin a new chapter by opening first all-women store in India that puts them at the front and centre of the action, ANI reported.



"My best wishes to the entire team and kudos for the example they have set by breaking barriers and inspiring other women," she said.



Congratulating Pizza Hut, Anuradha Menon said that she feels delighted and honoured to be a part of the brand that advocates gender inclusion and equality sand exhibits it in an equally strong manner.



"Dil Khol Ke salute to this all-women power team of the Gangtok store as they set foot on this bold and adventurous journey," Menon said.



Pizza Hut's parent company Yum! Brands have also been consistently setting inclusion and diversity benchmarks, like being named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) continuously for several years.

