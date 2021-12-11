Pedigree Spotlights The Need To Adopt Indian Breed Dogs With Its #BeIndieProud Campaign

Mouths stretched wide into a toothy smile and tails wagging madly—that is the kind of love you'll be greeted with every time you get home if you have a canine friend. Dogs are incredibly loving and never judging beings who take a permanent residence in our hearts. They will be loyal and stick by your side for life, and this stands true for all breeds, including the Indian pariah dogs. But, the adoption numbers for this beautiful breed continues to remain low, which is why Pedigree has launched its all-new stray adoption campaign #BeIndieProud.



India has an estimated stray dog population of 62 million, with a lack of vaccinations, birth control, shelters or foster homes for them. A study conducted by MARS Petcare in nine countries, with over 15,000 respondents, stated that India has a low Environmental Public Health (EPH) level. India stands at 2.4 on a scale of 10, as opposed to the global average of 8.1. The #BeIndieProud campaign, backed by 30-plus partner NGOs across the country, aims to eliminate Indie stray dogs' persisting stigma to promote and facilitate their adoption. Pedigree has dedicated a toll-free number to clarify any queries regarding the adoptions of the indie stray and has aimed to reach a target of 5,000 adoptions.