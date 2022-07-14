Education For All! MP Govt Launches Lottery-Based Free Admission To Schools For Weaker Section Children

Under the Right to Education Act, the Madhya Pradesh government is conducting an online lottery round for the admission of underprivileged children to private schools in the state. The shortlisted candidates for admission won't be charged any course fee as prescribed in the constitutional RTE Act.



Admission to private schools will be conducted for the academic session 2022-23. Through this initiative, the state government is willing to distribute an equal opportunity for all children to attend education. The children from the weaker section of society and disadvantaged groups will be part of this scheme.

Response From Parents

The initiative is collecting a good response from the parents. According to official claims, the state government, through its RTE portal, have received over two lakh applications from parents for admission of their children to a private school. The administration has shortlisted around 1.70 lakh applications eligible to undergo the lottery process after a document verification round.

The education minister, Inder Singh Parmar, said, "The free admission scheme of economically weaker children in the state's private schools under the RTE Act will transform the education sector of Madhya Pradesh. With the motive of 'Education For All,' we aim to bring such candidates to attend education so that no one is left out in the society."

The Director of Rajya Shiksha Kendram Dhanaraju will launch the lottery today, July 14, 2022. The program will be live telecasted on the official YouTube channel of Kendra. Following this, the parents of selected students will be able to get admission to the allotted school by July 23.

