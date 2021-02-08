Karnataka To Get 'All-Woman Garuda' Team For Anti-Terror Operations

Karnataka is all set to get an all-woman team of commandos that would be skilled to handle intense situations like such as terror attacks, treating high-risk explosives and rescuing victims during an ambush.

As per The New Indian Express, as many as 17 young women, mostly hailing from villages across the state, are undergoing rigorous training on handling weapons, explosives, shooting and rope walking.

The publication reported that the special operational team 'Garuda' is Karnataka Police's anti-terror team and was formed in 2010. However, for the first time this year, the department will be training at least 50 women to join the force. Currently, pre-induction training is being conducted at Bengaluru's Centre for Counter-Terrorism for the first seventeen, led by Superintendent of Police ML Madhura Veena.



"They will form the first all-woman commando team and are undergoing training to handle any kind of terror attack or save victims of such attacks," said Veena who is the only woman SP in the Centre for Counter Terrorism, of the Internal Security Division (ISD).

She further stated that the all-woman Garuda force will be based in Bengaluru and will be able to reach any corner of the city in record-30 minutes. Besides sensitive regions, these commandos will also be deployed in areas with a high concentration of tech companies.

"We are giving good training to the women staff who are below 30 years of age. This training includes physical fitness and weapons handling. They have to be thoroughly trained. Other staff like KSRP, civil police, DAR, CAR cannot do these anti-terrorist operations. As it is an expensive training, it can't be given to all. The government is giving amenities to all these commandos because they all have to be on alert 24/7. We have qualified professionals and we are capable of neutralising terrorists," said senior state police official Bhaskar Rao.

"I was among the first two women who began training two months ago with men for the same force. In an emergency, it doesn't matter if you are a man or woman. You have to have grit, focus and physical strength to bear all this. We motivate women who come for training," said 26-year-old Umashree, a constable with Karnataka State Industrial Security Force.

Reports have mentioned that after two months of training, they will have to sit for an examination. After clearing the tests, they will be inducted into the team.

