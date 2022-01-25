All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fostering Startup Ecosystem! Eight Projects By Women Innovators To Be Presented Before Startup Advisory Council

Image Credits: Twitter/Piyush Goyal, Twitter/Piyush Goyal Office 

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Fostering Startup Ecosystem! Eight Projects By Women Innovators To Be Presented Before Startup Advisory Council

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  25 Jan 2022 10:20 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with eight girls aged between 10 to 18, who had innovative ideas from low-grade biodegradable sanitary napkins to smart gloves.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with eight women innovators on Monday, National Girl Child Day. After three months, their projects are chosen to be presented in front of the Startup Advisory Council. Calling them an inspiration, Goyal lauded their efforts and further encouraged them to keep making India proud with their contributions and achievements.

In the meeting, the Minister cited examples of women who broke the glass ceiling in their respective fields, such as MC Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu, Falguni Nayar, Kalpana Chawla and Indra Nooyi. "When girls are empowered, then the countries become stronger and more prosperous," the Ministry of Commerce's press release quoted Piyush Goyal, who called them 'Nari Shakti' that are inspiring and empowering young girls around the country.

Huge Potential In Their Efforts

According to Hindustan Times, each girl is aged between 10 and 18 who are working in various sectors. Some of their products include low-cost biodegradable sanitary napkins, smart gloves that convert sign language to text and speech and using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Global Positioning System (GPS) masterfully in their innovations.

Piyush Goyal commended their work, stating that all products have tremendous potential to do exceptionally well. "I am very inspired to see these girl innovators, making the nation as well as their parents proud at such a young age. You are the true leaders of India," he adds. The programme was also attended by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, who praised Goyal for encouraging young girls to come forward and be innovative.

'Four-Point Call For Action'

The virtual interaction also defined a 'four-point call for action' to be followed by the girls. They include - making 'vocal for local' a public movement, helping increase consumer awareness and making sustainable goods of excellent quality, collaborating and harnessing potential young girls in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and showcasing India's heritage creatively that gives more opportunities.

Over the years, young women have become successful entrepreneurs, and the numbers are only increasing. Seeing girls at such a young age being creative is a good sign as it will only foster more ideas inclusively and encouragingly.

Also Read: Period Leave In India Still Remains A Luxury! Why Is That?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
startups 
Innovation 
Women 
Indian 
Piyush Goyal 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X