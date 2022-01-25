Fostering Startup Ecosystem! Eight Projects By Women Innovators To Be Presented Before Startup Advisory Council

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with eight women innovators on Monday, National Girl Child Day. After three months, their projects are chosen to be presented in front of the Startup Advisory Council. Calling them an inspiration, Goyal lauded their efforts and further encouraged them to keep making India proud with their contributions and achievements.

In the meeting, the Minister cited examples of women who broke the glass ceiling in their respective fields, such as MC Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu, Falguni Nayar, Kalpana Chawla and Indra Nooyi. "When girls are empowered, then the countries become stronger and more prosperous," the Ministry of Commerce's press release quoted Piyush Goyal, who called them 'Nari Shakti' that are inspiring and empowering young girls around the country.



Huge Potential In Their Efforts

According to Hindustan Times, each girl is aged between 10 and 18 who are working in various sectors. Some of their products include low-cost biodegradable sanitary napkins, smart gloves that convert sign language to text and speech and using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Global Positioning System (GPS) masterfully in their innovations.

Piyush Goyal commended their work, stating that all products have tremendous potential to do exceptionally well. "I am very inspired to see these girl innovators, making the nation as well as their parents proud at such a young age. You are the true leaders of India," he adds. The programme was also attended by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, who praised Goyal for encouraging young girls to come forward and be innovative.



'Four-Point Call For Action'

The virtual interaction also defined a 'four-point call for action' to be followed by the girls. They include - making 'vocal for local' a public movement, helping increase consumer awareness and making sustainable goods of excellent quality, collaborating and harnessing potential young girls in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and showcasing India's heritage creatively that gives more opportunities.

Over the years, young women have become successful entrepreneurs, and the numbers are only increasing. Seeing girls at such a young age being creative is a good sign as it will only foster more ideas inclusively and encouragingly.

