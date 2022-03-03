29-Year-old R Priya Became Chennai's First Dalit Woman To Hold Mayor's Position

Chennai's R Priya from DMK became the first Dalit woman to hold the Mayor's post. The state government had recently passed a resolution to reserve a post for scheduled caste (SC) women ahead of the urban body elections in Chennai.

After Tara Cherian and Kamakshi Jayaraman, Priya would be the third woman mayor in the city. Apart from that, she is also one of the many young candidates to secure the Councillor's post at the Chennai Corporation, the youngest being Priyadarshini (21) of CPI(M), an ally of the DMK in the state.

Long-Due Political Representation In North Chennai

R Priya won ward number 74 from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in North Chennai. This area has long been neglected by various administrations and is too often wrongly depicted in most Tamil cinema as a place where rowdyism and violence abounds. The neighbourhoods falling under the North Chennai area still lack basic amenities like drinking water, electricity and connectivity to sanitation. Therefore, the young Councillor's appointment would be a welcome step towards the long-due political representation of the area. Even though Priya has been in the Party cadre since 18, this is her first official position, The NewsMinute quoted.

While speaking to the media, she said that it was essential for young people to be interested in and join politics. She said, "They will have new ideas, new energy. They will have fresh ways of seeing things. This is needed". Moreover, the newly elected Councillor wanted to remind young political aspirants not to lose sight of their priorities, always to remain service and the people. After her appointment, people from her ward are now hoping for a change in their society.

Also Read: Why Are Indian Students Choosing Universities Abroad For Medical Education?